'It was just a struggle all night': Three-point woes cost Nebraska women in loss to Ohio State

Overall Nebraska shot just 34% from the field, going 21-for-61. Nebraska also had 16 turnovers.

Nebraska’s defense made some mistakes, Husker coach Amy Williams said, but overall played well enough to have a chance to win, holding Ohio State to 18 points fewer than its average during the winning streak. But Nebraska missing all those three-pointers made it very tough to win.

“We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” said Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “We lost confidence early when we were 0-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first half, and started to turn down some shots. It allowed Ohio State to really be able to collapse inside and made things more difficult to get anything in the paint. It was just a struggle all night with the ball not going in from the perimeter.”

Kate Cain led the Huskers with 13 points. Cain was 5-for-6 from the field, but once Nebraska started missing all the threes Ohio State could focus on keeping the ball from getting to Cain inside.

Sam Haiby added 12 points for the Huskers, and Brown had nine.

The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter. But early in the second quarter Ohio State took control with a 14-0 run over about 5 minutes to take a 28-16 lead.