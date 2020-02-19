'It was just a struggle all night': Three-point woes cost Nebraska women in loss to Ohio State

The Ohio State women’s basketball team used a 19-4 run in the second quarter to take a big lead in what had been a close game, and the Buckeyes went on to get an easy 65-52 win against Nebraska on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.
The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter, but Ohio State outscored Nebraska 21-8 in the second quarter for a comfortable halftime lead.
Forward Dorka Juhasz scored 16 points and had 16 rebounds to lead Ohio State (17-9, 10-5 Big Ten). Ohio State has won six games in a row for the second-longest active winning streak in the Big Ten.
Nebraska (16-11, 6-10 Big Ten) trailed by 20 points for much of the second half of the game.
The loss extended Nebraska’s slide over the past month. Early in January, the Huskers had a 3-1 record in the Big Ten, but since then the Huskers have lost nine of its 12 league games.
A few weeks ago Nebraska was still projected to make the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN, but now the Huskers will probably have to win the Big Ten Tournament to reach the NCAA tourney.
Nebraska’s 52 points were a season-low, and the Huskers have been held under 60 points during three of their last four games.
The Huskers missed 18 three-pointers on Wednesday, going 2-for-20 beyond the arc. The two threes for Nebraska tied a season-low. Nebraska missed its first 16 threes of the game before Leigha Brown made one to start the fourth quarter.
Overall Nebraska shot just 34% from the field, going 21-for-61. Nebraska also had 16 turnovers.
Nebraska’s defense made some mistakes, Husker coach Amy Williams said, but overall played well enough to have a chance to win, holding Ohio State to 18 points fewer than its average during the winning streak. But Nebraska missing all those three-pointers made it very tough to win.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” said Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “We lost confidence early when we were 0-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first half, and started to turn down some shots. It allowed Ohio State to really be able to collapse inside and made things more difficult to get anything in the paint. It was just a struggle all night with the ball not going in from the perimeter.”
Kate Cain led the Huskers with 13 points. Cain was 5-for-6 from the field, but once Nebraska started missing all the threes Ohio State could focus on keeping the ball from getting to Cain inside.
Sam Haiby added 12 points for the Huskers, and Brown had nine.
The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter. But early in the second quarter Ohio State took control with a 14-0 run over about 5 minutes to take a 28-16 lead.
During that stretch the Buckeyes got several quick baskets in transition, both on three-pointers and layups. During the 14-0 run Ohio State made five straight baskets, while Nebraska was 0-for-8 from the field during that time.
That was part of a 19-4 run for Ohio State over the final 8 minutes of the second quarter. Ohio State outscored Nebraska 21-8 in the second quarter and led 33-20 at halftime.
-- Brent C. Wagner