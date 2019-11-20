Hannah Whitish, the wise senior and really good player for the Nebraska women’s basketball team — she’s newest member of the program’s 1,000-point club — says the opening five minutes of the game, and the first five minutes of the third quarter, are tone setters.
During an easy 73-39 win against Southern on Wednesday, the Huskers were pretty good in the first five minutes of the game. And then Nebraska was really good in the first five minutes of the second half.
“Insanely important, I think,” said Whitish of those stretches of the game. “Punching them in the mouth right away, and just laying on the gas was huge for us. We did that, and then it carried into the rest of the second half.”
Nebraska led 35-19 at halftime, and there wasn’t a letdown to start the third quarter. Nebraska started the third quarter on a 13-0 run to stretch its lead to 29 points. Ashtyn Veerbeek scored eight points in that stretch, including making two three-pointers.
Nebraska outscored Southern 20-5 in the third quarter.
“I liked the tone that we set in the second half,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “I think that we went out knowing that it would be easy to fall into a little rut sometimes when you have a lead at halftime, but this was a team that we had a great deal of respect for how quickly they can put points on the board if they started forcing turnovers.”
Nebraska was really good at taking care of the ball against the Jaguars' trapping defense in the second half. Nebraska had seven turnovers in the first half, and just one in the second half.
The win means Nebraska has opened the season with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2014, the year the Huskers started 7-0.
And this was Nebraska’s most complete game of the year — offense, defense and even pretty close on rebounding, one of the Huskers’ problems this season. Nebraska still gave up 10 offensive rebounds, and the goal was nine or fewer.
Leigha Brown led Nebraska in scoring with 16 points. Four other Huskers scored at least eight points: Veerbeek (12), Sam Haiby (10), Grace Mitchell (nine) and Whitish (eight).
With her first basket of the game — a jump shot in the first quarter — Whitish reached 1,000 points. She’s the 33rd player to reach the milestone, with two most recent being Jessica Shepard and Rachel Theriot.
“To watch her surpass that 1,000 points and to see the company that she has leapt into in our program’s past, it was a really special evening,” said Williams, who played at Nebraska.
There was also a lot of excitement from the players for another senior, reserve forward Mitchell. She had one of the best games of her career with nine points and five rebounds off the bench while making 2-of-3 three-pointers.
Her teammates say that Mitchell always has a smile, and brings energy to the team, and they loved to watch her make those threes.
“My favorite part about her threes is her celebration,” Whitish said. “Her celebration gets me hyped, and it just carries on from there.”
Nebraska made 47% of its shots from the field (27-of-57), and was 11 of 17 on free throws. Nebraska made eight threes.
Nebraska had a great start to the game. The Huskers had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and made 9 of 15 shots from the field. Nebraska was also good on defense at the start, forcing Southern to miss 10 of 13 shots.
Sophomore guard Amani McWain led Southern (2-3) with 15 points.
Nebraska will finish a stretch of four home games in 11 days with a game against Creighton (3-1) on Sunday.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (center) vies for a loose ball against Southern’s Chloe Fleming (left) and Taneara Moore (22) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Nebraska women's basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 73-39 victory over the Jaguars behind a 10-0 run in the first quarter and a 13-0 run in the third on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (center) vies for a loose ball against Southern’s Chloe Fleming (left) and Taneara Moore (22) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish gets fouled by Southern’s Jaden Towner (right) as she and teammate Caitlin Davis (left) press the defense in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Kristian Hudson gets tangled up with Southern’s Caitlin Davis as she brings the ball up court in the first half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Nicea Eliely eyes a potential three-pointer in the first half against Southern on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish eyes a three-pointer against Southern on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Whitish joined the 1,000-point club at Nebraska with her first basket of the game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Nicea Eliely (5) drives to the basket against Southern’s Alyric Scott (2) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Kristian Hudson (11) gets tangled up with Southern’s Caitlin Davis (0) as she brings the ball up court in the first half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Nicea Eliely (5) drives to the basket against Southern’s Alyric Scott (2) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Grace Mitchell (14) drives to the basket against Southern’s Jaden Towner (top right) and Raven White (44) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) passes to teammate Hannah Whitish for a three-pointer as Southern’s Brittany Rose (right) looks on in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Kate Cain (31) vies with Southern’s Raven White (44) for a first-half rebound on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.