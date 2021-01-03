'It was a pretty special individual effort': Bourne's defense on Big Ten's leading scorer helps Huskers beat Rutgers

Bourne said she felt the love in the locker room. When you hear the opponent’s best player scored just eight points, it’s a feeling of accomplishment.

“I was just happy, and it kind of boosted my confidence again to know that I can guard the perimeter in future games when I need to step up and do that for my team,” Bourne said. “It was a team effort. But it’s exciting for me.”

Bourne’s size, athleticism and intelligence made her the best option to guard Guirantes. If the scouting report says Nebraska can’t give up a baseline drive to a player, Bourne is going to do all she can to make sure it doesn’t happen, Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

“For the most part it was a pretty special individual effort from Bourne — and a great team (effort) — and that’s what it takes to slow down a pro like Arella Guirantes,” Williams said.

Bourne, who also scored 11 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds, said she got a lot of help from center Kate Cain on defense.