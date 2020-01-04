'It’s the best game she’s played': Cain helps Huskers beat No. 24 Minnesota for first ranked victory

Cain is a junior now. She was a late signee for the Huskers prior to her freshman season, and a much needed addition to the roster after Jessica Shepard transferred. Cain had a solid first season, but her production took a drop in her second year.

Now she may be having her best season yet. She’s had a double-double in each of the past three games. Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Saturday was the best game Cain has played in her college career.

“Absolutely,” Williams said. “In my opinion, it’s the best game she’s played. The toughest game she’s played. I just thought the whole package she did a lot of good things.”

Cain was all over from the start. She blocked the Gophers’ first shot attempt, and then scored the first points of the game on a jump shot. She finished 9-of-13 from the field and 1-of-2 on free throws.

Cain’s confidence is as high as it's ever been, Williams said.

“We’ve been working (on being aggressive) with Kate since she’s been here, just really understanding how good she can be and how versatile she can be and the areas that she can contribute,” Williams said.

Nebraska’s defense held Minnesota to a season low for scoring and about 20 points under its season average.