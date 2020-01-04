'It’s the best game she’s played': Cain helps Huskers beat No. 24 Minnesota for first ranked victory

The Nebraska women’s basketball team can have a great advantage against many opponents with a player like Kate Cain.
She’s 6-foot-5, can get a lot of rebounds under the basket, blocks shots and shoots from a height where few defenders can get to it. But there are some times when Cain doesn’t play well enough for Nebraska to take advantage of her abilities to win games.
There was an opportunity for Cain to make a major difference again during Saturday’s game against Minnesota. The Gophers only had one starter taller than 6-foot, with 6-2 forward Taiye Bello.
This time, Cain was able to take advantage and show what she can do in leading the Huskers to a 72-58 win against No. 24 Minnesota at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win was Nebraska’s first against a ranked opponent this season. The Huskers improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Cain took advantage of her inside edge with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. Her points and rebounds were each a season high, and her blocks were the second-highest total of the season.
Senior guard Hannah Whitish was also really good for the Huskers with 17 points. She made her first three three-point attempts of the game and tied her season-high with five three-pointers, coming on just eight attempts. Sam Haiby also scored 17 points.
Cain is a junior now. She was a late signee for the Huskers prior to her freshman season, and a much needed addition to the roster after Jessica Shepard transferred. Cain had a solid first season, but her production took a drop in her second year.
Now she may be having her best season yet. She’s had a double-double in each of the past three games. Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Saturday was the best game Cain has played in her college career.
“Absolutely,” Williams said. “In my opinion, it’s the best game she’s played. The toughest game she’s played. I just thought the whole package she did a lot of good things.”
You have free articles remaining.
Cain was all over from the start. She blocked the Gophers’ first shot attempt, and then scored the first points of the game on a jump shot. She finished 9-of-13 from the field and 1-of-2 on free throws.
Cain’s confidence is as high as it's ever been, Williams said.
“We’ve been working (on being aggressive) with Kate since she’s been here, just really understanding how good she can be and how versatile she can be and the areas that she can contribute,” Williams said.
Nebraska’s defense held Minnesota to a season low for scoring and about 20 points under its season average.
The Gophers missed 18 layups, with some of those misses due to what Cain can do around the basket.
“You don’t want to get beat,” Whitish said. “But if you happen to get beat you got Kate Cain down there, who is a big presence down there and they got to shoot over her to make it go in.”
Nebraska led the entire second half and its defense helped the Huskers go on runs of 10-0, 8-0 and 8-0.
The Huskers also held Minnesota’s leading scorer Destiny Pitts to just 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
Nebraska totally turned around its three-point shooting from its previous game, finishing 10-of-19 on threes. That came after it was just 2-for-17 on threes in its last game, an overtime loss against Michigan State.
Nebraska also did a better job on rebounding, out-rebounding the Gophers 50-38. It helped that the Gophers (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) had 50 missed field goals.
It all added up to a very happy coach in the locker room. Nebraska showed some character in bouncing back from a disappointing loss earlier in the week.
“For our kids to come out and get this win and protect the home court, I’m very proud,” Williams said.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.