'It’s probably the ultimate week of being a student-athlete': Nebraska women in stretch of three games in seven days

“It’s probably the ultimate week of being a student-athlete,” Mitchell said. “I know I have two tests this week, and I know a lot of us have tests. And then also basketball. So it’s really just managing all of your time. My focus is whatever time slot I’m in during the day is to give it all for that time slot, because I don’t have a lot of time. If I’m in class I really want to pay attention because I don’t have a lot of time out of class to figure out what was said in lecture. And the same with basketball practice. In basketball practice I really want to be focused on the scout and what this player does and how we can stop this play.

“There is only 24 hours in the day, so the day starts getting really long, but just trying to take advantage of every time slot you have, and whatever you have do it with all of your heart.”

Nebraska coach Amy Williams says teams are used to having a stretch of games like this late in the season.

“Our kids tell me that they like it better that way,” Williams said. “They would much rather be playing games right now, than having lots and lots of practices. I don’t know if my coaching staff would agree with that. At this point they’re ready to lace them up and they’re excited for the next challenge. We’re just going to keep approaching them one at a time.”