'It’s probably the ultimate week of being a student-athlete': Nebraska women in stretch of three games in seven days

It was hardly worth putting their luggage away this week for the players and staff on the Nebraska women’s basketball team, with two road games in just four days.
The Huskers made it back to Lincoln at about 7 p.m. Sunday after a game against Northwestern that afternoon.
And after just two nights at home the players were back at the airport on Tuesday afternoon for a 5 p.m. flight to Columbus, Ohio, where the Huskers play Ohio State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
And when the Huskers return home and play again on Saturday, these games are part of stretch when Nebraska will play three games in seven days.
“It’s definitely tough, with two away games and flying there and flying back and all of the craziness that comes with that,” said Nebraska senior forward Grace Mitchell. “It’s hectic, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world, and it’s something I’ll miss when I’m done.”
Nebraska (16-10, 6-9 Big Ten) has endured a tough stretch, losing several close games, including Sunday’s 60-56 loss against Northwestern.
In Big Ten women’s basketball, teams must play 18 league games in about two months, so each team has a stretch like the Huskers have now.
Traveling and playing games is a lot for the players and coaches to handle, Mitchell said.
“It’s probably the ultimate week of being a student-athlete,” Mitchell said. “I know I have two tests this week, and I know a lot of us have tests. And then also basketball. So it’s really just managing all of your time. My focus is whatever time slot I’m in during the day is to give it all for that time slot, because I don’t have a lot of time. If I’m in class I really want to pay attention because I don’t have a lot of time out of class to figure out what was said in lecture. And the same with basketball practice. In basketball practice I really want to be focused on the scout and what this player does and how we can stop this play.
“There is only 24 hours in the day, so the day starts getting really long, but just trying to take advantage of every time slot you have, and whatever you have do it with all of your heart.”
Nebraska coach Amy Williams says teams are used to having a stretch of games like this late in the season.
“Our kids tell me that they like it better that way,” Williams said. “They would much rather be playing games right now, than having lots and lots of practices. I don’t know if my coaching staff would agree with that. At this point they’re ready to lace them up and they’re excited for the next challenge. We’re just going to keep approaching them one at a time.”
Williams is right, Mitchell said. The players like when they have games.
“You play basketball to play the games,” Mitchell said. “Practice is fun, and practice is where you get better, but we all look forward to our next competition day. Especially with our last game being Northwestern, and we really thought we had that game. We’re pretty confident that we can compete and win against any team in the Big Ten, so we’re looking forward to the Big Ten Tournament because of that. We’re excited for another chance to get on the court and redeem ourselves and play together.”
