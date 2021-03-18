'It’s kind of cool seeing her becoming a little superstar': Revisiting Sam Haiby's head-turning season as WNIT looms

Haiby has nine 20-point games this season. Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Haiby had some good games last season, but this season she’s done so more consistently.

Williams calls Haiby a “warrior.”

“I think she’s a warrior because she takes a beating,” Williams said. “She does a lot of attacking the basket and taking a lot of contact, some of which she gets rewarded with free-throw attempts, and some of which she ends up on the ground and does not. Many times this year she’s cramping and not always 100% but you wouldn’t know that by watching her and the way she continues to compete.”

Before making the game-winner against Northwestern, Haiby had gone down with a severe cramp in her calf during the fourth quarter.

When Haiby told assistant coach Chuck Love she was ready to go back in the game, he quickly told Haiby to check in. Then Haiby asked Love whom she should go in for?

Love’s response: "Anybody!" That's how important Haiby is for the Huskers.

Haiby is also tough, having played in each of Nebraska’s 84 games since she joined the team.

This season she’s averaging 5.8 free-throw attempts per game and is shooting 81% at the line.