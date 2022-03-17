'It’s just so much fun to watch her': Shelley makes Huskers shake their heads, in a good way

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has a shake-your-head player.

Every game, Jaz Shelley makes a play (or plays) that make you shake your head — in a good way.

And in her first season with Nebraska, the point guard has helped the team make a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Shelley transferred to Nebraska last summer after playing two seasons at Oregon.

The Huskers play Gonzaga in the first round Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The reason Shelley makes you shake your head in amazement can be different each time.

The sophomore from Australia can really shoot it. Of the first 11 three-point attempts she took in a Husker uniform, she made eight.

At the Big Ten Tournament she made a school-record nine threes in one game. In three games at the conference tourney, Shelley shot 52% combined on three-pointers (14-for-27).

During a Feb. 27 game against Northwestern, Shelley scored 13 points in just the third quarter, making all four shots as Nebraska turned a close game at halftime into a 14-point win.

But Shelley is also great at passing — a mix of skill, vision, patience and timing. She never gives up on trying to get a great shot attempt for a teammate.

She’s had games with 12 assists (ninth-most in program history), 11, 10 and nine.

Nebraska freshman Allison Weidner calls Shelley a “truly special player.”

“It’s just so much fun to watch her because it just looks so effortless for her,” Weidner said.

Shelley earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this season, coming in a league with many good players.

She leads the Huskers in scoring, three-pointers, assists, steals and blocked shots.

Shelley was known as a shooter when she came to Lincoln, but she’s been so much more. She's a true point guard for a program that hasn’t always had one and she rebounds and defends.

A few of those things even surprise Shelley.

Shelley says Nebraska coach Amy Williams has shown her that she can do things that Shelley didn’t know were possible, such as rebounding.

“I had no idea,” Shelley said. “Playing defense. We kind of sat in a zone at my last school. Being able to get up the floor and play defense. And she’s kind of given me the challenge of taking the best off-guard, which is something I like doing.”

Husker senior Mi’Cole Cayton has seen several good players during her six years of college basketball, and Shelley is on that list.

“She’s a weapon to reckon with in everything she does,” Cayton said. “Everything she does is spectacular. She can go in the game and shoot the three, she can pass, she can go to the basket. She can play defense like no other, and I feel like that’s one thing a lot of people don’t recognize with her. But she’s always in the passing lanes.”

For Shelley, it’s been a fulfilling year to both emerge as a strong all-around player, and help Nebraska reach its potential.

“I took a bet (on Nebraska), but I’ve also seen what they achieved last year and I really thought that I could help in some areas,” she said. “They had done all of the groundwork, and it’s just incredible to come in here seamlessly. Coach Williams has helped me, and the coaches have helped me, and it’s been incredible just to be a part of this group.”

Shelley has 156 assists, an average of 5.0 per game, the most for a Nebraska player in six seasons.

“She just making the right reads,” Nebraska’s Sam Haiby said. “If she doesn’t have a shot, she’ll definitely create, and get a teammate open for another look.”

Williams recruited Shelley when she was in high school, and later saw some of what she did while playing for Oregon.

“We knew she was a great player,” Williams said. “I think that she’s exceeded my expectations in what type of teammate she is and how tremendous she’s been about ingraining herself into, and improving our team’s culture.”

In a short time, Nebraska fans, and Shelley, have become quite fond of each other.

“Nebraska fans, they’re kind of nuts, which is awesome,” Shelley said. “So it’s really cool going to class, and you don’t realize how many people do recognize you and are watching women’s basketball, and women’s sports, which is really quite awesome.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

