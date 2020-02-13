'It’s just a great feeling': Nebraska breaks out in third quarter, snaps 4-game skid

And suddenly in that third quarter everyone was scoring. Kate Cain scored inside, Veerbeek made a move and got a basket, Makenzie Helms drove to the hoop, Nicea Eliely and Bourne hit jump shots and Brown made a three-pointer.

“I thought we were playing a little bit with pace and we found some open passes,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams of the Huskers’ third-quarter stretch without a miss. “We had that pass that went from Leigha to Nicea over the top, and just some easy baskets in transition where we were really pushing. Some good team basketball, just getting good shots for our team. That third quarter was an efficient quarter for us.”

Hannah Whitish, Haiby and Eliely each had four assists in the game.

Nebraska outscored Penn State 26-12 in the third quarter for the Huskers’ highest-scoring third quarter of the season. Nebraska finished 11-for-14 from the field in the third quarter, after making just 10 field goals in the first two quarters combined.

Brown scored seven points in the third quarter, making all three shots from the field. She continues to be a weapon when she comes off the bench early in the game, and again in the second half. It was her fifth 20-point game of the season.

Brown often enters the game just as the opponents’ guards are wearing down.