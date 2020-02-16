'It’s another tough game for us': Bad finish costs Nebraska women in loss to No. 19 Northwestern

The Nebraska women’s basketball team was in position for its biggest win of the season on Sunday, but had a bad finish to the game in a 60-56 loss against No. 19 Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

Nebraska had a 56-51 lead with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Huskers never scored again in the game. Northwestern scored nine consecutive points to end the game, including the go-ahead basket by Lindsey Pulliam with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It was another disappointing loss for the Huskers (16-10, 6-9 Big Ten), who have been in close games against other good teams and not been able to finish off the win. Earlier this season, Ohio State ended regulation on a 6-0 run against the Huskers, and then the Buckeyes dominated in overtime. Nebraska also lost by four points against No. 18 Indiana.

On Sunday, Nebraska nearly had its second win of the season against a ranked team.

Veronica Burton scored 21 points to lead Northwestern (22-3, 12-2 Big Ten).

Nebraska had turnovers on two possessions in the final 50 seconds of the game. First, with the game still tied, Nebraska center Kate Cain appeared to have a chance to score at the basket, but chose to pass instead and had the ball stolen by Burton with 47 seconds left.