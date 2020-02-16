'It’s another tough game for us': Bad finish costs Nebraska women in loss to No. 19 Northwestern

The Nebraska women’s basketball team was in position for its biggest win of the season on Sunday, but had a bad finish to the game in a 60-56 loss against No. 19 Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.
Nebraska had a 56-51 lead with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Huskers never scored again in the game. Northwestern scored nine consecutive points to end the game, including the go-ahead basket by Lindsey Pulliam with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
It was another disappointing loss for the Huskers (16-10, 6-9 Big Ten), who have been in close games against other good teams and not been able to finish off the win. Earlier this season, Ohio State ended regulation on a 6-0 run against the Huskers, and then the Buckeyes dominated in overtime. Nebraska also lost by four points against No. 18 Indiana.
On Sunday, Nebraska nearly had its second win of the season against a ranked team.
Veronica Burton scored 21 points to lead Northwestern (22-3, 12-2 Big Ten).
Nebraska had turnovers on two possessions in the final 50 seconds of the game. First, with the game still tied, Nebraska center Kate Cain appeared to have a chance to score at the basket, but chose to pass instead and had the ball stolen by Burton with 47 seconds left.
“We had a couple of different options on that play,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “I thought Leigha (Brown) made a heck of a read, and she found Kate open on the block. I think Kate just wasn’t really quite ready for the ball right there. … (Brown) found Kate wide open. I think Kate was just a little stunned at how open she was. We didn’t connect on that one. It was a tough possession right there in a tie ballgame, but there were several other possessions that we’d like to have back and that we could point to. It’s another tough game for us.”
After the turnover, Northwestern got the winning points on Pulliam’s jump shot.
On Nebraska’s next possession, Ashtyn Veerbeek got called for an offensive foul when she tried to drive inside from the wing.
Nebraska missing its last four field goals of the game and not scoring for the final three minutes was disappointing, Williams said.
“(Sam Haiby) got a great, wide-open look over there from beyond the arc that we couldn’t knock in,” Williams said. “We had that play for Kate Cain. We had a couple of great opportunities and just couldn’t capitalize down the stretch. More disappointing was just giving up nine points down there. We needed to get those stops, and those stops we were getting throughout the whole game.”
Early in the third quarter, Nebraska reached its largest lead of the game, 38-29. But then the Huskers went about four minutes without scoring, with four turnovers in that stretch, and Northwestern cut its deficit to two points to start the fourth quarter.
Brown led the Huskers (16-10, 6-9) with 14 points. Cain had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also had seven blocked shots and four steals.
“I thought Kate played particularly well tonight. She really did,” Williams said. “Other than the technical foul and that last bucket there that she’d love to have that possession back. It was one of Kate’s most complete games on both ends. We could hardly afford to not have her on the court."
The Huskers led 33-29 at halftime. Nebraska had a good start to the game, making 52% of its shots from the field in the first half (14-27).
But after having just six turnovers in the first half, Nebraska had nine in the second, with many of those turnovers leading to layups. Northwestern outscored the Huskers 21-9 on points off of turnovers.
Nebraska scored just 23 points in the second half.
— Brent C. Wagner