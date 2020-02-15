Isabelle Bourne is freshman to be excited about for Nebraska women's basketball team

Of the three freshmen on the Nebraska women’s basketball team, Isabelle Bourne has played the most, and she's shown in stretches that she can be a good contributor for the Huskers.
Bourne is an athletic 6-foot-2 forward who can score both inside and on jump shots.
There has been an adjustment period for Bourne. She’s from Canberra, Australia, and arrived on campus after Nebraska’s other two freshmen, Trinity Brady and Makenzie Helms.
With the progress Bourne has made, Nebraska coach Amy Williams says it’s exciting to think about having three more seasons with Bourne.
“Just really, really excited about Issie,” Williams said. “She’s just getting better and better every game, but she’s also just kind of scratching the surface. We feel like she’s got a lot of attributes and a lot of versatility. It’s really good to be knowing that you’ve got that to continue to develop and work with for the next three years.”
During Nebraska’s win against Penn State on Thursday, Bourne was very productive in her 15 minutes off the bench, with 11 points, four rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal. During a stretch in the second half, Bourne scored seven of Nebraska’s nine points during a two-minute scoring outburst.
During the conference season, Bourne has improved her scoring average to 7.1 points per game and is shooting 43% from the field.
“I think she’s just becoming more and more comfortable where she can find opportunities in our system,” Williams said. “She’s getting in the gym a lot, just working extra on shots that she’s finding out of the flow of our system. So as she gets more and more comfortable with that and is more and more comfortable with her teammates then I think you see her flourishing even more each game."
Nebraska (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) returns to action with a game against No. 19-ranked Northwestern at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.
Northwestern (21-3, 11-2) is still in contention to win the regular-season conference championship with five games to play.
Williams says Northwestern is one of the toughest teams in the league to score against. The Wildcats rank No. 2 in the league in defense (60.6 per game).
Northwestern looks like a really good team, Williams said.
“They’ve got great point-guard play in Veronica Burton, and one of the most special players in the league with (guard Lindsey Pulliam),” she said. “And I think they’ve done a fabulous job of developing their center (Abbie Wolf).”
