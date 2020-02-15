Isabelle Bourne is a freshman to be excited about for Nebraska women's basketball team

Of the three freshmen on the Nebraska women’s basketball team, Isabelle Bourne has played the most, and she's shown in stretches that she can be a good contributor for the Huskers.

Bourne is an athletic 6-foot-2 forward who can score both inside and on jump shots.

There has been an adjustment period for Bourne. She’s from Canberra, Australia, and arrived on campus after Nebraska’s other two freshmen, Trinity Brady and Makenzie Helms.

With the progress Bourne has made, Nebraska coach Amy Williams says it’s exciting to think about having three more seasons with Bourne.

“Just really, really excited about Issie,” Williams said. “She’s just getting better and better every game, but she’s also just kind of scratching the surface. We feel like she’s got a lot of attributes and a lot of versatility. It’s really good to be knowing that you’ve got that to continue to develop and work with for the next three years.”

During Nebraska’s win against Penn State on Thursday, Bourne was very productive in her 15 minutes off the bench, with 11 points, four rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal. During a stretch in the second half, Bourne scored seven of Nebraska’s nine points during a two-minute scoring outburst.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}