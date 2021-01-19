Inside the process of prized recruit Kendall Coley graduating high school early to join Huskers in-season

Coley’s family is staying with the family of Alexa Kastanek, whom Chase Coley played with at Iowa, until they’re able to help Kendall move into her dorm room.

Kendall Coley hasn’t been able to have much contact with the Nebraska coaches to begin learning about Nebraska’s offense and defense but has watched Nebraska’s games on TV and online.

“Kendall has been pretty proactive,” Tylor Coley said. “We have the BTN app on our phone from when Chase played at Iowa, but when we called them up for that first Nebraska game we found out we had to pay for that game. I went to get my wallet and (Kendall) said, ‘No, I got it.’ She put her credit card in and paid for BTN-plus herself so she’s been watching games and the replays of games. And we’ve been watching other (Big Ten) teams and doing mini-scouts ourselves.”

While it was a difficult decision to make to leave high school early, the family feels good about the opportunity.

Starting college classes early should also allow Coley to both graduate and begin work on a master’s degree by the time she’s done playing.