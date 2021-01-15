Injury to Isabelle Bourne could mean expanded role for Nebraska's three freshmen

Undefeated Ohio State (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten) ranks fourth in the nation in scoring (89.9 per game) and fifth in field-goal percentage (50.4%).

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said “pretty much everybody else” is going to have to play more if Bourne can’t.

“Everybody is going to have to pick up the slack and pick up some minutes if (Bourne) is unable to go (Saturday),” Williams said. “We did not want to kind of put that on one person’s shoulders and say, 'Ruby or Whitney or Anni, you’re going to have to come in now off the bench and you’re going to have to carry the load, or bring (Bourne’s) point totals or rebound totals.'

“We just feel like it’s going to have to be a situation where everybody is going to have to say, ‘Hey, can I give a couple more points and a couple more rebounds and try to make up for that.’ Even just in practice to have effective practice until she is full-go again, we’re kind of taking that mindset.”

Ohio State has not scored fewer than 78 points in any contest this season.

"Ohio State may be the most high-powered offense of any of them, the way they’re putting up points and are very balanced scoring," Williams said. "So they present a huge challenge.”