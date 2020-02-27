You are the owner of this article.
Indiana dominates Nebraska women in fourth quarter
Indiana dominated the Nebraska women’s basketball team in the fourth quarter in an 81-53 win against the Huskers on Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Ali Patburg led the Hoosiers (22-7, 12-5) with 26 points.

The end of the game for Indiana was remarkable. Nebraska’s deficit was just six points with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Hoosiers dominated from there, with a 16-0 run over two quarters. Nebraska didn’t score for the first 3½ minutes of the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored the Huskers 31-12 in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter Indiana made seven straight field goals to open up a 28-point lead. Indiana was 4-for-6 on threes in the final 10 minutes.

Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 22 points.

This was the final regular season game for Nebraska. The Huskers will probably be the No. 10 seed for the Big Ten Tournament next week.

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014

WOMEN'S HOOPS THURSDAY

No. 22 Indiana 81, Nebraska 53

