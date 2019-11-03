Kendall Moriaty, a 2021 recruit of out Illinois, announced her commitment to the Nebraska women's basketball program.
Moriaty is a 6-foot-1 junior guard out of Benet Academy High School in Lisle, Illinois. She picked up an offer from the Huskers in early December.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
I am SUPER excited and grateful to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Nebraska to continue my academic and basketball career!! Thank you to to all my family, friends, coaches and teammates for their support!! @HuskersWBB #GBR ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jPDwDMH7eF— kendall moriarty (@kendalmoriarty) November 3, 2019
Moriaty also had offers Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.