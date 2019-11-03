{{featured_button_text}}
Kendall Moriaty

Kendall Moriaty announced her commitment to Nebraska over the weekend.

Kendall Moriaty, a 2021 recruit of out Illinois, announced her commitment to the Nebraska women's basketball program.

Moriaty is a 6-foot-1 junior guard out of Benet Academy High School in Lisle, Illinois. She picked up an offer from the Huskers in early December.

Moriaty also had offers Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

