'If you want to win, rebound': Work on boards could be key factor in determining Nebraska women's ceiling

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has two awards it gives out after each game — traveling trophies of a sort — in the form of large, gaudy chains.

What you need to know is that a chain doesn't change hands for something like three-point shooting, but there is one specifically designated for the player with the most rebounds. That's how important rebounding is.

The other chain is for other hustle plays such as taking charges and blocking shots.

The coaches want the players always thinking about rebounding, and the chain is a fun reward for doing so. The player who gets the chain sometimes wears it to the news conference after the game.

Rebounding is an area that could be big factor in how good of a season the Huskers have. Does Nebraska keep building on its 12-2 record to start the season and make a return to the NCAA Tournament? Or does Nebraska get tripped up in some Big Ten games it probably should win and come up short?

Nebraska will look to move to 3-1 in Big Ten play during Thursday’s home game against Wisconsin. The 7 p.m. game will be televised on NET.