“I was like, 'Oh, look who it is'": Grad transfer Cayton commits to Nebraska for second time

In 2015, shortly after Williams became head coach, she made a home visit with Cayton to try to get her to stay with Nebraska.

“She came to my house, when she should have been recruiting (a club tournament), and let me know, 'Hey, I want you,'” Cayton said. “I just wasn’t too sure where she was going to take the Nebraska team being a new coach, and I just didn’t have that connection with her so I was very scared with the process to take the leap and go to Nebraska anyway.”

Cayton also liked what she had found in the Cal program, and liked idea of playing closer to home.

As a freshman at Cal she played in all 34 games for an NCAA Tournament team, including 13 starts. She averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 assists 1.0 steals per game.

But Cayton tore her ACL in the first game of her sophomore season and has battled knee injuries each of the past three years. She did not play this season.

Her most recent knee surgery was three months ago, but she’s hoping to be cleared to start running again next month. Cayton feels good about her chances to play again.

“I’m going to be back. I’m going to be back for this season,” she said.