'I think it's just my time': Nebraska's Kate Cain forgoes last year of college eligibility to pursue pro hoops career

Nebraska’s 13-13 record this season included one win at both the Big Ten Tournament and WNIT.

When the season ended two weeks ago Cain returned home to New York and made her decision with her family. Now she’s back in Lincoln training.

“I feel like I got four years here,” Cain said. “It wasn’t like this season we barely played. We were fortunate to only miss one Big Ten game. I think it’s just my time. I had a good four years and I loved the girls and I’m really excited to see what they’re going to be able to do. I’m just excited to move on and take this next step in my life.”

Cain has 352 career blocks. It only took her about 2½ seasons to break the program record for career blocks, and she’s blown way past the previous record of 238 by Janet Smith (1979-82).

Cain was a four-year starter for the Huskers with 117 straight starts to end her career. Three times in four years Cain made the Big Ten’s all-defensive team, including as a senior. This season, Cain ranked 14th nationally in blocks per game (2.7).