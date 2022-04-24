'I think it worked out': Nebraska women's basketball team quickly went after transfer Maddie Krull

A great season for the South Dakota women’s basketball team — the first-ever NCAA Tournament win in program history, and then the second — meant that coach Dawn Plitzuweit was a target for open head coaching jobs.

After the season, she left for West Virginia. If Plitzuweit was still at South Dakota, Maddie Krull says she would be, too.

But Plitzweit left, and now Krull will also. Krull announced on Sunday afternoon that she’s going to be joining Nebraska this summer.

That will get the Omaha native closer to home.

“I don’t think I would have left,” Krull said. “But then I think it worked out. I think Nebraska has always been a dream of mine, so it worked out in a great way.”

The Millard South graduate played for South Dakota the past two seasons. She started all 35 games this season, averaging 6.8 points per game with 75 assists.

Last month during the NCAA Tournament 10th-seeded South Dakota stunned second-seeded Baylor in the second round. The Coyotes made it to the Sweet 16 before suffering a close loss against Michigan.

A top-75 recruit coming out of high school, according to ESPN's women's recruiting rankings, Krull became the first player to start for the Coyotes as a freshman since 2016. She started all 25 games as a redshirt freshman that year and averaged 9.2 points per game.

Just one day after Krull put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database Nebraska coach Amy Williams called.

When Krull was in high school the Nebraska coaches had been watching her. But the Husker staff was still evaluating her and hadn’t offered a scholarship when Krull decided she was ready to make her decision and committed to South Dakota.

This time around Krull also made a recruiting trip to West Virginia. She was also still open to staying at South Dakota.

Krull went in the transfer portal before South Dakota hired Drake assistant coach Kayla Karius.

“I wanted (to go in the portal) before a new coach was announced because sometimes when you go in after that can be kind of disrespectful to the coach in some cases,” Krull said. “There not being a coach in place I thought it was a good time. And it was already a thought that was kind of in my head with Plitzuweit leaving that I wanted to maybe get out and explore a little bit.”

Krull visited Lincoln earlier this week. That trip included lunch with the team, and she got to watch a team workout.

She returned to South Dakota, and a few days later made her decision. She told Williams on Saturday, and then spent the day calling her extended family.

Krull already knows some of her new teammates. She played club basketball with Allison Weidner and played against Alexis Markowski in high school.

Briefly

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Bella Cravens has committed to finish her college career playing at TCU, she announced on social media Saturday.

Next season will be her super-senior season. The 6-foot-3 forward from Hawaii played two seasons at Nebraska after playing her first two seasons at Eastern Washington. TCU had a 6-22 record in 2021-22.

This season she averaged 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskers. She started 15 games before an ankle injury caused her to miss three games.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.