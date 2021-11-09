'I’m not surprised at all': Good times roll in season opener as Nebraska reaches rare feat

Allison Weidner scored a lot of points — and won a lot of games — while playing Class D-2 high school girls basketball in Nebraska at Humphrey St. Francis.
But she had a new experience while playing in her first college basketball game Tuesday as the Nebraska women's basketball team lit up the scoreboard.
“I’ve never scored 100 points in a game before. So that was pretty cool to happen,” Weidner said. “We have a pretty good team. And we have a lot of fun together, so we play pretty well together.”
Behind strong efforts from several players, Nebraska started the season with a dominating 108-50 win against Maine on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 17 points.
Most of Nebraska’s players hadn’t been part of a game like that. Nebraska’s 108 points are the ninth-most in a game in program history. The Huskers hadn’t reached 100 points since 2014. The 58-point win was the seventh-largest margin of victory during 48 seasons of games.
Nebraska’s season-high for points last season was 90, which came in the season opener against Oral Roberts.
But the Huskers weren’t surprised.
“I’m not that surprised, with the shooters we have and the versatility we have on our team,” Bourne said. “It’s been like that in practice, and to come out and have all our shots drop like that and have everyone contribute, I’m not surprised at all.”
Bella Cravens added 13 points and had eight rebounds for the Huskers. Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart scored 12 apiece. Jaz Shelley scored eight without missing a shot.
A couple of first-year in-state players also got to play a lot. Alexis Markowski from Lincoln Pius X scored eight points and had seven rebounds. Weidner finished with nine points, including a couple of impressive drives to the basket. She also had two assists.
“I was a little nervous at first, but I had a lot of fun,” Weidner said. “Once I got in the flow of things, it went pretty smoothly.”
Nebraska had a sound game shooting, making 8 of 15 three-pointers. It also converted 18 of 22 free throws.
Overall, Nebraska shot 61% from the field. Nebraska had a big size advantage and capitalized on it by outscoring Maine 60-28 in the paint.
The Maine “bigs” were 5-foot-11 and 5-10. Bourne, who is 6-2, said the size advantage was “exciting.”
“We were ready to dominate the paint, but also get it inside-outside to our shooters,” Bourne said.
Nebraska made some smart passes that led to good shots. The Huskers had 26 assists and just six turnovers.
The Huskers also outrebounded the Black Bears 43-20.
Nebraska scored just 16 seconds into the game, shot 4-for-8 on three-pointers in the first quarter and ended the quarter on a 17-2 run. Nebraska led 28-8 after the first quarter.
All 12 available players had taken the floor by the end of the first quarter, including the four first-year freshmen in uniform, and all of them scored.
“We didn’t have much drop-off,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “I thought everybody that came into the game found a way to contribute and bring something to the table. It was a fun way to get started.”
During a 30-point third quarter, Nebraska went on a 14-1 run to lead by 42 points with 14 minutes still left.
Maine didn’t return its leading scorer but did go 17-3 last season. Anne Simon led the Black Bears with 14 points.
About 1,500 middle school students from 30 school districts were at the game, after taking part in a sportsmanship pep rally earlier in the day that featured Nebraska players and coaches in several sports.
Briefly
Williams said Husker senior guard MiCole Cayton has a foot injury that shouldn't keep her out for an extended period.
