'I’m not surprised at all': Good times roll in season opener as Nebraska reaches rare feat

Allison Weidner scored a lot of points — and won a lot of games — while playing Class D-2 high school girls basketball in Nebraska at Humphrey St. Francis.

But she had a new experience while playing in her first college basketball game Tuesday as the Nebraska women's basketball team lit up the scoreboard.

“I’ve never scored 100 points in a game before. So that was pretty cool to happen,” Weidner said. “We have a pretty good team. And we have a lot of fun together, so we play pretty well together.”

Behind strong efforts from several players, Nebraska started the season with a dominating 108-50 win against Maine on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 17 points.

Most of Nebraska’s players hadn’t been part of a game like that. Nebraska’s 108 points are the ninth-most in a game in program history. The Huskers hadn’t reached 100 points since 2014. The 58-point win was the seventh-largest margin of victory during 48 seasons of games.

Nebraska’s season-high for points last season was 90, which came in the season opener against Oral Roberts.

But the Huskers weren’t surprised.