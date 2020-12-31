'I’m going to thank the basketball gods': Haiby scores at the buzzer to help Husker women knock off No. 15 Northwestern

Haiby’s buzzer-beater gave Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) its best win of the season.

“That’s definitely a shot that everyone dreams of making as a little kid, so that was pretty cool to experience here at Nebraska with my teammates,” Haiby said.

The win was Nebraska’s first against a ranked team in about one year — the last coming on Jan. 4, 2020, against No. 24 Minnesota — and ended a streak of six straight losses against ranked teams over two seasons. The Huskers hadn’t beaten a top-15 team since 2014.

And it was a big boost for a team that had to slog through the second half of December when injuries and an in-season transfer had the Huskers down to seven players in two recent games. Nebraska had lost three straight games after a 3-0 start.

“It’s rewarding. It’s so rewarding,” said Husker forward Isabelle Bourne. “There has obviously been a lot of people in and out. The energy has been a bit down after those tough losses, against Indiana and Purdue. To get a little break and come back together and have a team win like that where everyone contributed, I think it’s going to be really, really helpful for us, and what we all needed.”