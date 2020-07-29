'I kind of knew that’s where I was going to end up': Minnesota HS standout Hake commits to Huskers

Her final decision came down to Nebraska and Grand Canyon. Kansas State and Minnesota also showed interest, but Hake didn’t need to wait to see what other scholarship offers she may get after the club tournaments conclude later this summer.

Nebraska had been recruiting her for about one year already, and she’s made two visits to Lincoln, attending both a Nebraska football game and a women’s basketball game.

Hake got to visit with the Nebraska coaches face-to-face, which was something that wasn’t possible with other schools recently due to the recruiting restrictions.

The Nebraska coaches were a key part of her decision.

“Faith was a huge part to them, and that’s a huge part to me, so that stood out a lot to me,” Hake said.

Hake’s brother, Carson, plays baseball at North Dakota State, and has had a big impact on her reaching this level.

“He’s made it to the (NCAA) Division I level in his sport, so I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Hake said. “He’s taught me what his work ethic is, and that nothing comes easy. He’s like my best friend.”

Hake is the first known commit for Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class.