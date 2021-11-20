'I got to make this for Jaz': Late three-pointer gives Jaz Shelley the Huskers' fourth triple-double

Sam Haiby didn’t play during the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s 113-58 win against North Carolina Central on Saturday.

She’s one of Nebraska’s best players, but there doesn’t appear to be a major cause for concern. She has a leg injury the coaches want to get healed up before it gets worse.

Haiby was on the bench, though, and not playing meant she was on triple-double watch for one of her teammates, Jaz Shelley.

“It was Sam that was keeping track,” said Shelley, after she did get that triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. “I kind of knew about halftime. Sam said, ‘You’re on track.’ And then the coaches wanted me to go get it, and then come out.”

To start the fourth quarter, Shelley was one rebound and one assist short of the milestone. But she needed just 90 seconds to finish it off, and then headed to the bench. Annika Stewart helped Shelley out by making a three-pointer on Shelley's pass.

“I was like, ‘I got to make this for Jaz,’” Stewart said.