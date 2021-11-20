'I got to make this for Jaz': Late three-pointer gives Jaz Shelley the Huskers' fourth triple-double

Sam Haiby didn’t play during the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s 113-58 win against North Carolina Central on Saturday.
She’s one of Nebraska’s best players, but there doesn’t appear to be a major cause for concern. She has a leg injury the coaches want to get healed up before it gets worse.
Haiby was on the bench, though, and not playing meant she was on triple-double watch for one of her teammates, Jaz Shelley.
“It was Sam that was keeping track,” said Shelley, after she did get that triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. “I kind of knew about halftime. Sam said, ‘You’re on track.’ And then the coaches wanted me to go get it, and then come out.”
To start the fourth quarter, Shelley was one rebound and one assist short of the milestone. But she needed just 90 seconds to finish it off, and then headed to the bench. Annika Stewart helped Shelley out by making a three-pointer on Shelley's pass.
“I was like, ‘I got to make this for Jaz,’” Stewart said.
Shelley got just the fourth triple-double in school history, and the first since Kate Cain in 2017. There hadn’t been a triple-double with assists since Natalie Romeo in 2016. And Shelley got hers despite only playing 20 minutes in the 40-minute contest. Most of her scoring came on making four threes on just five attempts.
Shelley just joined the team this summer after transferring from Oregon.
“This program means so much to me already, so it’s cool to put my name in the books,” Shelley said.
Nebraska’s 113 points in the game are a season-high and tied for fourth most in program history.
Nebraska had one of the highest-scoring halves in program history against winless North Carolina Central, scoring 59 points in the first half. That’s tied for the second-most points in the first half of a game for the Huskers.
The Huskers just kept going early in the second half, and with a 13-0 run stretched its lead to 46 points.
Ashley Scoggin led the Huskers with a career-high 19 points, including going 4-for-8 on three-pointers. Freshman Allison Weidner wasn’t far behind Shelley with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Nebraska’s 14 threes in the game are tied for third in a game in program history.
Nebraska has won its first five games of the season — with winning margins of 58, 55, 55, 55 and five.
“We are sharing the basketball really well, and we have great balance,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “It’s just not a team where you’re expecting all of your scoring to come from a couple of people. There is a lot of different people that are contributing. When we come with subs off the bench, we legitimately do not lose anything.”
All 12 Huskers who played in the game scored at least two points and grabbed at least one rebound.
Nebraska improved to 5-0, topped 100 points and had a player get a triple-double.
And the good times kept coming just a few minutes after the game when high school recruit Maggie Mendelson committed to Nebraska to play both women’s basketball and volleyball.
ESPN ranks Mendelson as a top-20 recruit for basketball, making her one of the Nebraska’s highest-ranked recruits ever in the sport.
Nebraska hadn’t had a high school player commit to the program in about 15 months.
Williams can’t comment specifically on Mendelson until she signs her letter of intent. But Williams had a big smile to begin her news conference after the game.
“Today is just a great day to be a Husker,” Williams said. “Every day is. But just a fun, great team win and some extra good news at the end of it. I’m just really excited today.”
