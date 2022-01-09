'I enjoy playing here': Clark helps No. 22 Iowa fend off Huskers in front of 8,000-plus at PBA

“I was pretty excited to come back here, especially after our showing last year,” said the sophomore from West Des Moines, Iowa. “I enjoy playing here. I knew the crowd was going to be pretty good, and I love that. I was kind of getting into it with them a little bit. But I think for women’s basketball that’s exactly what you need. And I love that.”

Even when fans couldn’t attend games last season due to COVID-19 Clark felt like women’s basketball was getting good attention. Now the fans are back in the arenas, and they got treated to a great game on Sunday in Lincoln, with long stretches of back-and-forth, up-and-down action.

McKenna Warnock added 23 points for Iowa and made a career-high seven three-pointers. She made each of her first six three-pointers and finished 7 for 9. Monica Czinano added 20 points (10 of 14 shooting) to give Iowa a third player with 20 points.