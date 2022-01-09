'I enjoy playing here': Clark helps No. 22 Iowa fend off Huskers in front of 8,000-plus at PBA

In most of the games Iowa All-America women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark plays she’s going to play with a determined attitude.
But Clark admits there was a little something extra she played with Sunday against Nebraska, when the No. 22 Hawkeyes led for most of the game in a 95-86 victory.
There was a crowd of 8,415 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and Clark loves playing in front of big crowds.
After the Hawkeyes were an NCAA Sweet 16 team last season, the start of this season has only been OK, including a recent loss against unranked Northwestern. And as Sunday’s game went on Clark became a focus of some of the Nebraska fans, who thought Clark got some favorable calls from the officials.
Clark had another great game against the Huskers with 31 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.
The attention Clark got from Nebraska’s defense and her good passing got her teammates a lot of good looks, and they converted. Clark’s teammates combined to make 26 of 36 attempts from the field.
Iowa shot a season-high 62% from the field (37-60).
Clark agreed that she was determined for Sunday’s game. Last season she scored 39 and 35, respectively, in wins against Nebraska.
“I was pretty excited to come back here, especially after our showing last year,” said the sophomore from West Des Moines, Iowa. “I enjoy playing here. I knew the crowd was going to be pretty good, and I love that. I was kind of getting into it with them a little bit. But I think for women’s basketball that’s exactly what you need. And I love that.”
Even when fans couldn’t attend games last season due to COVID-19 Clark felt like women’s basketball was getting good attention. Now the fans are back in the arenas, and they got treated to a great game on Sunday in Lincoln, with long stretches of back-and-forth, up-and-down action.
McKenna Warnock added 23 points for Iowa and made a career-high seven three-pointers. She made each of her first six three-pointers and finished 7 for 9. Monica Czinano added 20 points (10 of 14 shooting) to give Iowa a third player with 20 points.
“I give a lot of credit to Nebraska,” Clark said. “I think they’re a really solid team. That was a super-fun game. They’re very offensively skilled. Those are the games that people want to tune in and watch. It’s exciting basketball and getting up and down and playing fast, shooting the ball like McKenna does. They had people who were able to score the ball. If you’re a basketball fan, men’s or women’s, I don’t know who wouldn’t want to watch what just happened tonight.”
Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) with 18 points. Jaz Shelley scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds. Alexis Markowski started for the second game and had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Nebraska got some great shot attempts, too, but made just 40% from the field, including 9 of 34 on threes.
But Nebraska lost the game on defense. Iowa shot 62% from the field, 58% on three-pointers (11-19) and made 10 of 11 free throws.
“We did not defend the way we need to defend against a really high-powered offense like Iowa,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “I thought they came in and made big shots and big plays.”
Nebraska got another lesson in how good it has to be on defense in the Big Ten. Nebraska and Iowa play again next Sunday.
“We definitely learned that defense wins games,” Shelley said. "There were a lot of plays where we didn’t follow the (scouting report), and there were a lot of things that we could have done different. Effort plays.”
Iowa has now won four straight in the border rivalry series.
7:48+2 The perfect family Christmas: Amy Williams not the only one in the Gusso family undefeated this season
Iowa led for all but 24 seconds of the game.
Nebraska took a brief lead early in the fourth quarter when Ashely Scoggin made an open three-pointer from the wing to put the Huskers up 79-78 with 6:30 left. But Iowa regained the lead when Clark had two more assists and a drive to the basket to put Iowa back up 86-81.
When Clark wasn’t making baskets, she was getting great shots for her teammates. Clark scored (seven field goals) or assisted (seven) on 14 of Iowa's first 18 field goals of the game as the Hawkeyes got out to a 45-37 lead.
Clark’s 12 assists tied a season high.
“The (assist) with 1:10 when she hit Monica on that (screen) was amazing,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I’ve watched a lot of passes, but I caught myself saying, ‘That was an amazing pass.’ And then put us up six with about one minute to go.”
Earlier in the week, Williams asked for a big crowd as Nebraska looked to keep the momentum going from Tuesday’s win against No. 8 Michigan, and she got it. The crowd was the fourth-largest for a women’s game in the PBA era.
“I’m just so grateful to be in a place where people really care about women’s basketball and want to be supportive,” Williams said.
Photos: The Husker women meet Iowa in front of a jumping PBA crowd
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.