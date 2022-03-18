Huskers' season comes to quick finish in NCAA tourney; 'My heart is broken that this season, and this team are done'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A college basketball team is together for 10 months, and then, just like that, it’s over.

That end for the Nebraska women came Friday when Gonzaga beat the Huskers 68-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center.

Thirty minutes after the game ended, the players were on a bus knowing that the group that made Husker women’s basketball really fun again won’t be together next season.

"My heart is broken that this season, and this team, are done," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

"It’s definitely devastating," Nebraska point guard Jaz Shelley said. "Especially when you’re not playing your best basketball — Husker basketball."

It was during a bad third quarter when the season began to fade away.

Nebraska only trailed by three points at halftime. That was OK, considering Nebraska had a couple of significant scoring droughts during the first half.

But after 10 more minutes of play, Gonzaga had taken a commanding 11-point lead to start the fourth quarter.

Gonzaga outscored the Huskers 21-13 in the third quarter. During those 10 minutes, Nebraska missed 12 of 16 shots from the field and had five turnovers.

Gonzaga was strong on both ends during the run. On offense, the Bulldogs got rebounds and putbacks. On defense, they got Nebraska "a little choppy," Williams said.

Nebraska had a 24-9 record — tied for the fourth-most wins in a season in program history — after winning just 50% of its games the previous season.

This was just one game, coming during a season when Nebraska had three wins against top-10 teams.

But Nebraska didn’t plan on being done so soon.

"It’s just an incredibly disappointing game for our team," Williams said. "We just feel disappointed for a lot of reasons. No. 1, we feel like we’re better than what we showed in the NCAA Tournament."

Gonzaga has been holding opponents to an average of 55 points per game. The Gonzaga players saw that Nebraska averaged 78 a game, and were determined not to let the Huskers get anywhere close to that. Nebraska’s 55 points were its second-fewest of the season.

Gonzaga shot 46% from the field, and held Nebraska to 32%.

The Gonzaga players said they were determined not to let Shelley have one of those games they’d heard about her playing this season. Shelley finished with 11 points, going 4-for-11 from the field.

“I think I had to create my own shot a lot,” Shelley said. “They did really well at not helping off me.”

Point guard Kayleigh Truong scored 20 for Gonzaga. Forward Melody Kempton was good on both ends, finishing with 14 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three steals and a block.

Gonzaga led in rebounds 40-33, and outscored the Huskers 14-3 in second-chance points.

Sam Haiby made her first two threes of the game, and led Nebraska with 20 points. Nebraska’s inside players, Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne, combined for just 16 points. Markowski had 10 points and nine rebounds, but was limited to 3-for-10 shooting.

Nebraska shot 9-for-22 on three-pointers and 10-for-17 on free throws.

Nebraska led 16-14 after the first quarter.

Gonzaga made its move in the second quarter, with a 10-0 run that only ended when Shelley made a deep three-pointer.

Later in the quarter, the Huskers went more than 3½ minutes without scoring. Gonzaga was starting to go to work on the boards, scoring five points in the quarter on second-chance points.

The ninth-seeded Bulldogs have won six straight games, the past two coming against No. 15 BYU and Nebraska.

The Bulldogs’ experience — four seniors and a junior starter — showed, Williams said.

“It was a very physical game out there today, and I thought they were really composed through that, and stayed pretty composed,” Williams said. “I think that’s a credit to the experience that they have.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

