Nebraska served up a sophomore special Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a blowout, 97-33 exhibition victory over Rogers State.
It was the Huskers' lone exhibition game of the season.
"We took it really seriously in practice every day," Nebraska senior Nicea Eliely said. "Like it was an exhibition game, but it was a real game. We are just going to go after the next team like that. I think we are prepared for the next game."
After the Huskers' sophomore class of Sam Haiby, Ashtyn Veerbeek, Leigha Brown and Kayla Mershon combined for 893 points in the 2018-19 season (second most in the nation for that grade group behind Alabama State), they were in full force again Saturday, combining for 38 of Nebraska's 97 points.
“That class, that was the second-highest producing class in the country last year, was happy to contribute the way they did a year ago, but I think collectively they all want to be dependable and consistent with their efforts,” said Husker coach Amy Williams, who coached at Rogers State for five seasons. “There were games where we might see Leigha Brown go for 30 points in one game and other games it's 0-for-6 (shooting) and I think that is something they have all communicated. They really want to work on a little more consistency, and we are starting to see that with their energy and consistency in practice.”
Haiby, who finished tied with a game-high 12 points with Veerbeek and senior Hannah Whitish, started strong with Nebraska's first two buckets that led to a 10-0 run before the Samariah Thompson finally put Rogers State on the board with a free throw. Brown finished with 10 points as four Huskers finished in double-figure scoring.
Every Husker who played Saturday scored. The three-player freshman class of Makenzie Helms, Trinity Brady and Isabelle Bourne combined with a 20-point effort led by Brady's eight points.
“The returning players on this team have done a fantastic job of embracing our new kids in and just being really great to teach them,” Williams said. “Show with example and then kind of know what is going on, but also able to pull them off to the side and be very clear on, 'Here is what you need to do here.'”
With the game well in hand early, Nebraska was still dominant in a key area: rebounding.
The Huskers, who finished with 73 boards to the Hillcats' 27, with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter had more offensive rebounds (34) than defensive rebounds (30).
“We had two really big goals, which were dominate the paint and dominate the boards,” Husker senior Grace Mitchell said. “We accomplished both of those. Just being able to do that and get both of those things done was good.”
Mitchell led the Huskers with 12 boards, 10 offensive; Eliely had 11 rebounds.
Nebraska opens the regular season Wednesday, playing Alabama A&M at noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.