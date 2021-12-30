Huskers nearly overcome poor shooting but Clouden, Michigan State too much in streak-snapping loss

With the loss, Nebraska's 12-game winning streak to open the season ends. It was the second-longest streak in program history, trailing only the 2009-10 team, which went 30-0 and won a Big 12 title.

"Everybody around the program has been talking about the record and the record and the record," Williams said. "But for us, we want to be as far away from the team that we were at the beginning of the season."

Trailing 72-69 with 19 seconds left in the game, Nebraska's star shooter Jaz Shelley had two game-tying three-point attempts but missed them both.

The sequence was emblematic of Shelley's afternoon, as she made just 2 of 12 three-pointers and 3-of-16 overall, a hiccup in what has been an impressive start to her Husker career after transferring from Oregon.

That's when Sam Haiby entered the picture.

Needing a lift, the Huskers' reliable senior guard kicked into gear in the second half, scoring 15 of her 19 points. She also had five steals after halftime, often converting those into points for herself or others.

"I thought she single-handedly kept us in the ballgame there for a stretch," Williams said.