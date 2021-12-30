Huskers nearly overcome poor shooting but Clouden, Michigan State too much in streak-snapping loss

The free-flowing Nebraska women's basketball team, which doesn't hesitate to pull the trigger, didn't have its shot Thursday.
So then it became a survival of the fittest in East Lansing, where the Huskers sought a 13th straight win to open the season — a streak that's fueling added excitement around Amy Williams' program this winter.
With defense and points in the paint as its crutch, Nebraska clawed its way back from an 11-point halftime deficit but couldn't seal the comeback effort with a defining shot in a 72-69 loss to Michigan State.
The Huskers, one of the Big Ten's best shooting teams, went cold. Nebraska made just 7 of 33 three-pointers (21.2%). Ashley Scoggin made four from deep, but her Husker teammates combined to shoot 3-for-25.
Williams knows harsh shooting nights happen. When they do, she says, her team has to ramp up its rebounding. But Michigan State, playing shorthanded in part due to COVID-19, finished with a 45-38 advantage in that column.
"I thought our kids fought, but we really did not shoot the ball well," Williams said in her postgame radio appearance. "We talked before the ballgame that if you want to win a road game in the Big Ten Conference, you better rebound — we got outrebounded by seven and that's something that you can't do."
With the loss, Nebraska's 12-game winning streak to open the season ends. It was the second-longest streak in program history, trailing only the 2009-10 team, which went 30-0 and won a Big 12 title.
"Everybody around the program has been talking about the record and the record and the record," Williams said. "But for us, we want to be as far away from the team that we were at the beginning of the season."
Trailing 72-69 with 19 seconds left in the game, Nebraska's star shooter Jaz Shelley had two game-tying three-point attempts but missed them both.
The sequence was emblematic of Shelley's afternoon, as she made just 2 of 12 three-pointers and 3-of-16 overall, a hiccup in what has been an impressive start to her Husker career after transferring from Oregon.
That's when Sam Haiby entered the picture.
Needing a lift, the Huskers' reliable senior guard kicked into gear in the second half, scoring 15 of her 19 points. She also had five steals after halftime, often converting those into points for herself or others.
"I thought she single-handedly kept us in the ballgame there for a stretch," Williams said.
Michigan State's Nia Clouden surely was toward the top of Nebraska's scouting report after the Spartan guard scored 50 points in a Dec. 20 win. On this day, Clouden bobbed and weaved her way through the lane, making 15 of 17 free throws to score a total of 32 points.
As a team, the Huskers only shot 15 free throws.
The Spartans were playing without three guards — DeeDee Hagemann and Laurel Jacqmain (COVID protocols), and Moira Joiner (concussion) — meaning Clouden had the ball in her hands a lot Thursday. In the process, it spoiled the Huskers' prepared game plan.
"Obviously, she played great," Williams said of Clouden. "I think it definitely played to their advantage having the ball in Clouden's hands."
Nebraska (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) has its biggest test of the season Tuesday when it hosts No. 9 Michigan at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
— Nate Head