Huskers make strong comeback but Purdue's late push dooms them at PBA

Purdue dominated early and led by 21 points in the second quarter. Nebraska got back into the game with an 11-0 run at the end of the second quarter.

Nebraska completed the comeback and tied the game at 56 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska took its largest lead of the game when Nicea Eliely scored five consecutive points to put Nebraska up 63-59.

Then Purdue finished the Huskers off for good with an 11-0 run in about three minutes to take a 70-63 lead with 2:39 to lead. Nebraska missed three shots at the basket in that stretch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Versyp knew the Huskers would make a comeback, but was pleased with how Purdue finished the game.

“Every play that we called out of a timeout we scored,” Versyp said. “Every play that we set up we were able to execute and get the shot that we wanted."

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said it was disappointing to do all that work and make a comeback, and then have it all fall apart in a flash.