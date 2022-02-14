Huskers knock off No. 5 Indiana for second win against a top-10 team this season

The season keeps getting better for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.

Already in a major turnaround season, the Huskers now have two upsets against top-10 teams.

This time Nebraska knocked off No. 5 Indiana, the Big Ten leader that entered the game with just one league loss. Nebraska beat the Hoosiers 72-55 on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers beat No. 8 Michigan earlier this season.

Nebraska was relentless at attacking the basket for long stretches of the game. And with the game close in the fourth quarter, Nebraska dominated the Hoosiers with a 17-0 run over six minutes to take a 69-48 lead.

Nebraska outscored Indiana 20-8 in the fourth quarter. Nebraska had five players in double-figure scoring, led by Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby with 14 points apiece.

In the second half, Nebraska was 5-for-10 on three-pointers.

Indiana led 8-2 to start the game, but Nebraska rallied by the end of the quarter to tie the game at 18.

Allison Weidner kept going to the basket, and Indian wasn’t stopping her, with Weidner making layups or shot jump shots. Weidner led Nebraska with eight points in the first half.

Nebraska ended the first half on an 8-0 run over the final four minutes of the half. The Huskers led 34-26 at halftime.

In the second half, Nebraska’s lead reached 12 points after a couple of big three-pointers by Ashley Scoggin.

Indiana cut its deficit to four points early in the fourth quarter, and Nebraska was missing some shots inside that would haunt a team that lost.

But Sam Haiby gave Nebraska one more surge of momentum by making back-to-back baskets on drives to the hoop. The second one, put Nebraska up 57-48 with seven minutes left. The crowd got on its feet with the feeling of another upset in the air.

Indiana has been playing without one of its key players, All-Big Ten center Mackenzie Holmes due to an injury, and that means the Hoosiers don’t have a lot of size.

So Nebraska was relentless at attacking the basket and getting offensive rebounds.

Grace Berger led Indiana with 20 points.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

