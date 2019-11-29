Huskers' impressive quarter on defense leads to bounce-back win against USC

Hannah Whitish had a quiet start to Friday's game against USC.
The Husker senior guard made a lot of noise at a key point in the fourth quarter. And so did Nebraska's defense.
Whitish's steal and assist with 5 minutes remaining and her three-pointer with 4 minutes left expanded Nebraska's lead from four points to nine. USC couldn't respond as the Huskers pulled away for a 67-54 win during the first day of the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.
Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 16 points. Nicea Eliely had 12, and Kate Cain added 10 and recorded her 200th career block.
"Obviously, there's room for improvement and continued growth, but I thought our team put together ... everybody found ways to contribute," NU coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. "Everybody found ways to contribute, and even if it wasn't maybe somebody's offensive game, they found a way to get rebounds or make some deflections."
The Huskers, bouncing back from Sunday's loss to Creighton, improved to 6-1. They'll play Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
"I'm very, very proud of the approach," Williams said. "I think they've just done a great job of staying aggressive and not hanging their head. We talked about (how) the character of our team will be defined on how we handle those types of moments (Creighton loss). It was a disappointing, hard loss but it was something that I think our kids have really bounced back from."
Nebraska took an eight-point lead into halftime, but USC (3-3) rallied, scoring the first eight points on the third quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
But the Huskers clamped down on defense, holding the Trojans to two points in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 52-52 after three quarters and USC didn't score over the final 6:57.
The Huskers used zone defense to slow down the Trojans. Williams said the Huskers needed to mix it up after USC found success against NU's man-to-man defense in the third quarter.
"I thought it was a pretty big difference in this particular game," Williams said. "I thought we just committed to it and really did a pretty good job of changing tempo. I thought they (USC) did a great job there in the third quarter of really kind of getting used to some of things we were doing defensively in our man-to-man defense."
Whitish had a key sequence to put the game in NU's hands. She scored off a Trojan turnover to give the Huskers a 58-54 lead.
She got a steal and assisted Isabelle Bourne on a layup, and it was 60-54 with 5 minutes remaining. A minute later, Whitish hit a three to push the lead 63-54.
Nebraska used a 13-5 run to take an eight-point lead at halftime.
Brown broke a 26-26 tie with a bucket, and the lead was four on Bourne's layup. The Huskers pushed the lead to 34-28 on Brown's drive to the hoop, and Kate Cain added two during the run.
Then the Huskers, off a turnover, pushed the ball up the court and Taylor Kissinger hit a three just before the halftime buzzer to give NU a 39-31 lead.
USC fought back to begin the third quarter, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 39-39, before the teams traded shots for the remainder of the quarter.
Bourne had a career-high six rebounds.