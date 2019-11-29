Huskers' impressive quarter on defense leads to bounce-back win against USC

Nebraska took an eight-point lead into halftime, but USC (3-3) rallied, scoring the first eight points on the third quarter.

But the Huskers clamped down on defense, holding the Trojans to two points in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 52-52 after three quarters and USC didn't score over the final 6:57.

The Huskers used zone defense to slow down the Trojans. Williams said the Huskers needed to mix it up after USC found success against NU's man-to-man defense in the third quarter.

"I thought it was a pretty big difference in this particular game," Williams said. "I thought we just committed to it and really did a pretty good job of changing tempo. I thought they (USC) did a great job there in the third quarter of really kind of getting used to some of things we were doing defensively in our man-to-man defense."

Whitish had a key sequence to put the game in NU's hands. She scored off a Trojan turnover to give the Huskers a 58-54 lead.

She got a steal and assisted Isabelle Bourne on a layup, and it was 60-54 with 5 minutes remaining. A minute later, Whitish hit a three to push the lead 63-54.

Nebraska used a 13-5 run to take an eight-point lead at halftime.