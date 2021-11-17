Huskers hold off late Creighton charge to snap five-game skid to Jays

Now, the players on the Nebraska women’s basketball team can say they have a win against in-state rival Creighton.
That hadn’t happened before Wednesday for the current group of players, and Nebraska’s Sam Haiby didn’t like it. She wanted to be able to say that for at least a year the Huskers were the better team in the state. Creighton had defeated Nebraska five straight years.
But on Wednesday, Nebraska played some good defense to end the losing streak with a 67-62 win against the Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska is now 4-0, and this was by far Nebraska’s biggest win of the season. Of Nebraska’s first three opponents none have a win against a NCAA Division I team.
Haiby led the Huskers with 15 points (9-of-11 free throws) and had five assists.
For this game Nebraska played with a mix of confidence from its three previous wins this season, and the motivation to end the string of defeats to the Jays (1-2).
“I think we were just ready,” Haiby said. “There was no talk about losing. It was, ‘When we beat Creighton.’”
This was the first time Amy Williams has beat Creighton as Nebraska’s head coach. She’s focused on bigger things, but her players were so happy they dumped some water on Williams when she got back to the locker room.
“We just wanted to give our coaching staff that win,” said Husker guard Ashley Scoggin. “We were so ready for that, and we wanted to be the first ones to do that for them.”
It was a couple of local players who played big roles for each team. Husker freshman Alexis Markowski from Lincoln was aggressive in trying to give the Huskers an advantage inside the paint. She finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
Creighton got 16 points from Morgan Maly, a sophomore from Crete. Carley Bachelor led the Jays with 17 points.
The game wasn’t a thing of up-and-down the floor beauty, and there were 50 fouls combined.
Nebraska led 33-20 at halftime.
The Huskers opened the door for a Creighton comeback when Nebraska missed 10 straight shots and went five minutes without a field goal in the fourth quarter. But the Jays also had a rough stretch — just one make in 10 attempts.
Creighton outscored Nebraska 23-14 in the fourth quarter, when Nebraska made just two goals.
“We missed a ton of layups and a ton of free throws and it’s hard to win on the road when you do that. I felt like there were tons of opportunities, “said Creighton coach Jim Flanery. “I kept thinking, ‘Gosh we’re really inept on offense.’ A lot of that had to do with (Nebraska’s) defense.”
Tatum Rembao scored for Creighton with 5 seconds left in the game to pull within 65-62. But Haiby ended the game with two made free throws.
A big difference in the previous games of the series was Creighton’s excellent three-point shooting. But the Jays never got hot this time and finished 5-for-19 on threes.
Early in the game the plan for Creighton was to go inside more in trying to get one of Nebraska’s best players, Isabelle Bourne, in foul trouble.
“I know that (Nebraska knows) one of the reasons that we’ve beaten them is that we’ve been the dominate team from three-point line,” Flanery said. “We said, ‘We got to throw the ball inside.”
Nebraska also made five threes. Nebraska missed four free throws in the final minutes of the game, but still finished 22-for-31 from the line.
Another difference from last year’s loss against Creighton was Nebraska’s improved depth, with freshmen Kendall Coley, Kendall Moriarty and Allison Weidner providing solid minutes on defense.
And now Nebraska has Markowski, who can be tough to stop inside at the college level, just like she was in high school.
“She is a competitor, and I just love having her on this team,” Williams said. “I thought she really sparked us with a presence in the post. She’s very difficult to move off that block.”
Markowski thought it was fun playing against several Creighton players she knows from high school and club basketball.
“The environment was awesome, and I just love playing in the red,” Markowski said.
