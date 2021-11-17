Huskers hold off late Creighton charge to snap five-game skid to Jays

Now, the players on the Nebraska women’s basketball team can say they have a win against in-state rival Creighton.

That hadn’t happened before Wednesday for the current group of players, and Nebraska’s Sam Haiby didn’t like it. She wanted to be able to say that for at least a year the Huskers were the better team in the state. Creighton had defeated Nebraska five straight years.

But on Wednesday, Nebraska played some good defense to end the losing streak with a 67-62 win against the Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska is now 4-0, and this was by far Nebraska’s biggest win of the season. Of Nebraska’s first three opponents none have a win against a NCAA Division I team.

Haiby led the Huskers with 15 points (9-of-11 free throws) and had five assists.

For this game Nebraska played with a mix of confidence from its three previous wins this season, and the motivation to end the string of defeats to the Jays (1-2).

“I think we were just ready,” Haiby said. “There was no talk about losing. It was, ‘When we beat Creighton.’”