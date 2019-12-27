Huskers have chance to leap from 'good' to 'great' as Big Ten season begins

The Nebraska women’s basketball team boasts a great record, but we probably don’t know how good of a team the Huskers really are yet.

That's because Nebraska (10-1) didn’t make its nonconference schedule as challenging this year — and it played eight of 11 games at home. The schedule has allowed the Huskers to build a lot of confidence during the first two months of the season.

But now that the Big Ten Conference season is here, we’ll get a better idea in the next few weeks of just how good Nebraska is, and if it can win enough games to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing the postseason last year. Nebraska opens league play against Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. After that, Nebraska plays Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Nebraska junior center Kate Cain thinks Nebraska’s success can carry over in a more challenging Big Ten season that includes two games per week, better-ranked opponents and more road games.