Huskers have chance to leap from 'good' to 'great' as Big Ten season begins

The Nebraska women’s basketball team boasts a great record, but we probably don’t know how good of a team the Huskers really are yet.
That's because Nebraska (10-1) didn’t make its nonconference schedule as challenging this year — and it played eight of 11 games at home. The schedule has allowed the Huskers to build a lot of confidence during the first two months of the season.
But now that the Big Ten Conference season is here, we’ll get a better idea in the next few weeks of just how good Nebraska is, and if it can win enough games to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing the postseason last year. Nebraska opens league play against Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. After that, Nebraska plays Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Nebraska junior center Kate Cain thinks Nebraska’s success can carry over in a more challenging Big Ten season that includes two games per week, better-ranked opponents and more road games.
“I do think we are a really talented team and we have a lot more experience this year compared to last year,” Cain said. “We have a lot more people who know what they’re getting into. And the freshmen have been doing well in practice and adjusting well to everything. And I think the confidence of winning some games is definitely going to give us a boost, because last year we started to get a bit complacent.
“When we’d lose we’d almost accept it. This year after starting (10-1), a loss is going to hit hard right now. Not that it didn’t last year, but last year we almost started to grow accustomed to it. And this year we really know how successful we can be and how much we can achieve as a group.”
Only two of the teams Nebraska beat during the nonconference season — USC and Duke — have a winning record. Nebraska’s only loss came against Creighton, which is ranked in the top 20 of the RPI.
Nebraska did get wins against teams from the SEC (Missouri), Pac-12 (USC) and ACC (Duke).
But six of Nebraska's wins came against teams with RPIs in the 200s.
Even though Nebraska has a 10-1 record, the Huskers are ranked 101st in the RPI. And in the way-too-early NCAA Tournament projections from ESPN, the Huskers are listed as one of the teams just missing the tournament.
Several of the Big Ten teams had good nonconference seasons, so Nebraska will have lots of opportunities for quality wins in the coming weeks. As of now, 13 of Nebraka’s 18 Big Ten games would be against top 50 RPI teams, including Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams says the Huskers are currently a good team, with a chance to become great.
“I think that this team’s goal is to find a way to become a great team, and we don’t think we’re quite there yet,” Williams said. “We’re a good team that really wants to clean up some little things heading into Big Ten play in order to become a great team.
“We have a ton of respect for what the Big Ten women’s programs have been able to do across the board in the nonconference. And so we know we’re about to head into a dogfight every night out. It’s something that if we can continue to improve on those little things every day, we feel like we can take that leap.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.