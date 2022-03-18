Huskers fade in second half as Gonzaga pulls away in first round of NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE — A bad third quarter put the Nebraska women’s basketball team in too big of a deficit in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Gonzaga dominated the third quarter, and went on to win 68-55 at the Yum Center.

Nebraska only trailed by three points at halftime. But after 10 more minutes of play Gonzaga had taken a commanding 11-point lead to start the fourth quarter.

Gonzaga outscored the Huskers 21-13 in the third quarter, and Nebraska missed 12 of 16 shots from the field and had five turnovers in the quarter.

Nebraska ends the season at 24-9, after winning just 50% of its games last season.

Gonzaga has been holding opponents to an average of 55 points per game, and Nebraska couldn’t top that.

Gonzaga shot 46%, and held Nebraska to 32%.

Point guard Kayleigh Truong scored 20 points for Gonzaga, and forward Melody Kempton had 14. Gonzaga had four players in double figures.

Gonzaga dominated in rebounds 40-33, and outscored the Huskers 14-3 in second-chance points.

Sam Haiby scored 20 points for Nebraska, Jaz Shelley had 11 and Alexis Markowski 10.

Nebraska shot 9 for 22 on three-pointers and 10 for 17 on free throws.

Nebraska got off to a good start, making three of its first four three-point attempts to lead 11-6. Haiby made her first two threes.

Gonzaga made its move in the second quarter with a 10-0 that only ended when Shelley made a deep three-pointer.

Later in the quarter, the Huskers went more than 3½ minutes without scoring. Gonzaga was starting to go to work on the boards, scoring five points in the quarter on second-chance points.

But Nebraska made some free throws late in the second quarter, and trailed just 33-30 at halftime.

Gonzaga started the second half with a 6-0 run to take a 39-30 lead for its largest lead of the game. Nebraska missed its first five shots.

