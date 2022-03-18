Huskers fade in second half as Gonzaga pulls away in first round of NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE — A bad third quarter put the Nebraska women’s basketball team in too big of a deficit in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Gonzaga dominated the third quarter, and went on to win 68-55 at the Yum Center.
Nebraska only trailed by three points at halftime. But after 10 more minutes of play Gonzaga had taken a commanding 11-point lead to start the fourth quarter.
Gonzaga outscored the Huskers 21-13 in the third quarter, and Nebraska missed 12 of 16 shots from the field and had five turnovers in the quarter.
Nebraska ends the season at 24-9, after winning just 50% of its games last season.
Gonzaga has been holding opponents to an average of 55 points per game, and Nebraska couldn’t top that.
Gonzaga shot 46%, and held Nebraska to 32%.
Point guard Kayleigh Truong scored 20 points for Gonzaga, and forward Melody Kempton had 14. Gonzaga had four players in double figures.
People are also reading…
Gonzaga dominated in rebounds 40-33, and outscored the Huskers 14-3 in second-chance points.
Sam Haiby scored 20 points for Nebraska, Jaz Shelley had 11 and Alexis Markowski 10.
Nebraska shot 9 for 22 on three-pointers and 10 for 17 on free throws.
Nebraska got off to a good start, making three of its first four three-point attempts to lead 11-6. Haiby made her first two threes.
Gonzaga made its move in the second quarter with a 10-0 that only ended when Shelley made a deep three-pointer.
Later in the quarter, the Huskers went more than 3½ minutes without scoring. Gonzaga was starting to go to work on the boards, scoring five points in the quarter on second-chance points.
But Nebraska made some free throws late in the second quarter, and trailed just 33-30 at halftime.
Gonzaga started the second half with a 6-0 run to take a 39-30 lead for its largest lead of the game. Nebraska missed its first five shots.
Check back later for photos and updates to this story
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.