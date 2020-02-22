Huskers celebrate seniors with best first half of season, rout Illini

Asked what went so well, Williams laughed and said, "Made shots." True enough.

All told, Veerbeek added a season-best 15 points and Whitish finished with 12, followed by Eliely with nine and Cain's eight. Senior forward Grace Mitchell knocked down both of her shot attempts on the afternoon, too.

Nebraska had 24 assists on 31 made baskets and shot better than 50% from the field for the first time this season.

"We try really, really hard to be a team that doesn't dictate how we play the game based on whether the ball is going in the basket or not, but to say there's not a little extra pep in your step when you see the ball going in would be a lie," Williams said.

The Huskers' four seniors checked out together with 37 seconds left on the afternoon, the game well in hand, to a standing ovation from the crowd of 5,011.

"We definitely wanted to dedicate everything we did for them," Brown said. "We wanted to come out and play as hard as we can for them, but we want to do that all season. So we don't want this to just be the end of it."