Huskers celebrate seniors with best first half of season, rout Illini

Defense wins championships and all, but it’s fun to light up the scoreboard every once in a while, too.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team did just that Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, on Senior Day no less, using its best first half of the season to blow out reeling Illinois, 80-58, and send a four-member senior class out with a memorable home finale.
"It was a good way to celebrate four pretty special seniors in our program," Husker coach Amy Williams said. "At this point, our team has really been looking for that breakthrough opportunity and I thought, in the first half, we played closer to what our team is capable of playing.
"I was really proud of the effort coming out of the gates today."
There was plenty of reason for such pride. Nebraska (17-11 overall, 7-10 Big Ten) scored a season-high 56 points in the opening 20 minutes — better than any half this year by seven points — on the strength of 11-of-16 three-point shooting and 63.6% shooting overall, and led by as many as 31 before halftime rolled around.
Senior guard Hannah Whitish, fittingly, got NU started fast, burying a pair of three-pointers to power an opening 13-2 run over 3 minutes, 28 seconds, that helped jump-start a 28-point first quarter, also a season-best mark.
Then junior Leigha Brown got hot in the second quarter, scoring 11 of her 17 first-half points in the frame. The 6-foot-1 sophomore finished with a game-best 22.
"After I hit the first couple, I felt pretty confident," Brown said. "My team did a great job, especially pushing in transition, just getting open looks at the beginning.
"We have so many weapons and it's so hard to guard us and get out on all of our shooters."
It certainly was on this day. Whitish had nine points in the first half on a trio of threes, frontcourt partners Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek added eight apiece in the first half — Veerbeek’s all out of catch-and-shoot situations and Cain almost exclusively around the rim — and senior guard Nicea Eliely chipped in with seven.
The Huskers shot the lights out from three-point range. They got 18 paint points. They averaged a gaudy 1.87 points per possession over the first 20 minutes. Essentially, they did just about everything right. And outside of a 7-0 run that cut an already swelling lead momentarily to 18-11 in the first quarter, Illinois had very little in the way of answers.
The loss was Illinois’ 10th in its past 11 games and dropped the Illini to 11-16 overall and 2-14 in Big Ten play.
Asked what went so well, Williams laughed and said, "Made shots." True enough.
All told, Veerbeek added a season-best 15 points and Whitish finished with 12, followed by Eliely with nine and Cain's eight. Senior forward Grace Mitchell knocked down both of her shot attempts on the afternoon, too.
Nebraska had 24 assists on 31 made baskets and shot better than 50% from the field for the first time this season.
"We try really, really hard to be a team that doesn't dictate how we play the game based on whether the ball is going in the basket or not, but to say there's not a little extra pep in your step when you see the ball going in would be a lie," Williams said.
The Huskers' four seniors checked out together with 37 seconds left on the afternoon, the game well in hand, to a standing ovation from the crowd of 5,011.
"We definitely wanted to dedicate everything we did for them," Brown said. "We wanted to come out and play as hard as we can for them, but we want to do that all season. So we don't want this to just be the end of it."
Illinois started the second half 8-0 and Nebraska went the first 3:46 of the third quarter without a point. The blank stretch was made worse by an apparent injury to Cain, who came down awkwardly on a fight for a rebound and briefly went back to the locker room, only to return to action later in the quarter. But even then, Illinois was only able to cut the lead to 21 at that point and came no closer than 20.
"It was a lot of fun out there," Veerbeek said. "There were a lot of emotions out there with Senior Day and stuff, so going out there and playing our best and having fun like that, it was awesome."
Nebraska closes the regular season at 5 p.m. Thursday at Indiana before turning its attention to the Big Ten Tournament, which begins March 4.
