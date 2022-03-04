Huskers beat No. 10 Michigan again, this time for a spot in the Big Ten semifinals

Sam Haiby’s big fourth quarter means the Nebraska women’s basketball team is still playing at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.

Haiby scored nine points in the fourth quarter as Nebraska rallied to beat Michigan 76-73 in the quarterfinals on Friday in Indianapolis.

Haiby scored 16 points for the Huskers. She scored the tying points with a layup, and the go-ahead point with a free throw for a three-point play with 90 seconds remaining.

With a chance to win the game, Michigan had a costly turnover with 5 seconds remaining. Allison Weidner made two free throws to seal the deal, part of her 16 points.

Nebraska goes into the Big Ten semifinals on a five-game winning streak. The Huskers have won seven of their past eight games. Nebraska last made the Big Ten semifinals four years ago.

Jaz Shelley added 12 points and four assists. Annika Stewart had 12 points.

Naz Hillmon had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Michigan.

Nebraska avoided letting a deflating 22-4 run by Michigan in the second quarter sink the Huskers.

Nebraska also beat Michigan early in the season, which was one of Nebraska’s first big wins in what is now a 24-7 season.

On Friday, Nebraska rushed out to a 14-point lead early by the second quarter. But Michigan roared back with a 22-4 run over about eight minutes and had taken a four-point lead by halftime.

That stretch included an 11-0 run. Michigan took advantage when Nebraska had turnover problems and got in foul trouble.

Nebraska had nine turnovers in the first half, with Michigan outscoring Nebraska 14-7 in points off turnovers over the opening 20 minutes. Michigan also made 9 of 10 free throws in the first half.

In the third quarter, Nebraska mounted a comeback with an 11-2 run, getting a boost off the bench from an aggressive MiCole Cayton.

Nebraska regained the lead by making 11 of 14 free throws in the third quarter. The Huskers led 56-52 to start the fourth quarter.

The back-and-forth game continued into the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 61 with seven minutes remaining.

Just like during Nebraska’s 18-point win against Illinois on Thursday, the Huskers got off to a great start to the game.

The Huskers took leads of 7-2, and 21-10. The Huskers were scoring on drives to the basket, and also making threes.

Nebraska led 26-14 after the first quarter. Nebraska’s depth was on display, with six Huskers scoring in the opening 10 minutes. The Huskers were 4-for-6 on threes, and 9-of-14 overall.

Zac Taylor meets with team

Former Nebraska football player and NFL head coach Zac Taylor gave a short speech to the Nebraska women’s basketball team Friday afternoon, just a few hours before the Huskers played Michigan

Taylor is the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and just 2½ weeks ago was coaching in the Super Bowl. Taylor is in Indianapolis to attend the NFL scouting combine, which is just a few blocks from the basketball arena where the Huskers are playing.

In a video posted on social media, Taylor he’s watched some of the team's games, even during the NFL season.

— Brent C. Wagner

