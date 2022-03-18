Husker women's notes: Huskers not happy with work on boards; Haiby has decision to make

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebounding wasn’t the only reason the Nebraska women’s basketball team lost Friday.
But if the Huskers were going to have a chance to win, they needed to be better in that area.
With a strong second half, Gonzaga beat the Huskers 68-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum Center.
Gonzaga led in rebounds 40-33, and it wasn’t just a few players doing the work. With the Bulldogs, every player is a rebounder. Eight players had at least three rebounds, led by forward Melody Kempton with eight.
There were a few times when the secondary rebounders — the ones a few feet away from the basket — ended with the rebound.
Here’s what really hurt: Gonzaga scored 14 second-chance points and Nebraska only got three points that way.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams was disappointed with Nebraska’s rebounding.
“We felt like that was going to be the game within the game,” Williams said.
Gonzga had been better than its opponents rebounding by an average of 10 per game, so Nebraska expected a challenge.
“But for our team to get outrebounded by seven boards, and to give up 14 second-chance points to only three for ourselves, I thought that was a really big difference in the game,” Williams said. “We want to always dominate the paint and the paint points were 32-18 in favor of the Gonzaga. A lot of those things are dependent on rebounding, and probably pretty tale tale for why we didn’t come out on the other side.”
Husker forward Alexis Markowski said the Huskers were determined to outrebound Gonzaga.
“We knew if we did that we would probably come out on top,” Markowski said. “We didn’t, and I hope we all learn from this and remember this feeling because we don’t want to feel like this again.”
Haiby will have decision: A college basketball roster always features some unexpected changes, but more than 60% of the Huskers who played this season should be back.
Nebraska guard Sam Haiby has been listed as a senior and went through a senior day ceremony, but there is a chance she’ll be back next season.
Haiby said Friday she still wasn’t sure if she’ll come back.
“I have some things to think about,” Haiby said. “I need to rest up, and heal up, too. So I’ll see.”
Huskers not strong enough at the hoop: Nebraska made just 8 of 25 layup attempts in the game.
“I thought for a while we were just rushing shots, and expecting to get fouled,” Williams said. “Not just taking our time and slowing down and finishing shots that we normally finish.”
Moving on: Last season Gonzaga got upset in the first round, with the fifth-seeded Bulldogs losing against No. 12 seed Belmont.
Now the Bulldogs are moving on as the No. 9 seed, and will play Louisville on Sunday.
“It's amazing to see that we were able to succeed tonight,” said Gonzaga point guard Kayleigh Truong. “A lot of emotions, especially obviously coming from a tough loss last year. We're hungry coming into this year.”
Traveling in style: The Nebraska pep band attended the game, and the group even got to travel on the team’s charter airplane earlier in the week.
The group of Nebraska officials at the game included Chancellor Ronnie Green, athletic director Trev Alberts and Tim Clare from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Photos: Husker women fall short in first-round NCAA Tournament game
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne vies for a rebound with Gonzaga's McKayla Williams (left) and Yvonne Ejim (right) in the second quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe (left) and Abby O'Connor (center) pressure Nebraska's Jaz Shelley as she drives toward the basket in the first quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Nebraska players runs onto the floor before facing off against Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) loses her footing as she vies for a rebound against Gonzaga's Abby O'Connor and Melody Kempton (right) during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) drives into the lane for a layup as Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe defends during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams watches her team from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (center) speaks to her team of a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) and Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne tumble to the ground as they battle for a rebound during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby attempts a shot from beyond the three-point line in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (center) speaks to her team during a timeout in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) looks to pass the ball as Nebraska's Alexis Markowski dives after her in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (left) jumps for opening tip against Gonzaga's Melody Kempton in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams reacts after Gonzaga makes an open three-point shot in the third quarter of a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers in the fourth quarter of a loss against Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong dribbles the ball while Nebraska's Allison Weidner defends during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Gonzaga bench reacts after Kayleigh Truong (not pictured) makes a three-pointer against Nebraska during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's MiCole Cayton (center) dribbles while pressured by Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (left)and Yvonne Ejim during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players and coaches watch the Huskers take on Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne shoots free throws against Gonzaga during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (left) calls out to her team as Gonzaga's Cierra Walker attempts an uncontested three-pointer during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby shoots for thee in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (left) and Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim dive after a loose ball in the first quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seats displaying the March Madness logo are empty as the Huskers leave the floor after their loss to Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Nebraska team huddles togther as Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (not pictured) calls the final timeout of the game during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga looks to score against Nebraska in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (center) attmpts to shoot in traffic over Gonzaga's Abby O'Connor (left) in the second quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe (1) battles Nebraska's Alexis Markowski for a rebound in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Eliza Hollingsworth (12) tries to slow down Nebraska's Allison Weidner before Weidner scored a layup in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers enter the final quarter trailing Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bella Cravens is closely guarded by Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim in the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players stand for the national anthem before a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams answers questions from the media after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Isabelle Bourne (from left), Bella Cravens and Sam Haiby walk off the court after Gonzaga's win over Nebraska in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bella Cravens (right) wipes sweat and tears from her eyes after coming off the court in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams tells her team to "get back" after a long rebound is recovered by Gonzaga in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (center) looks to pass to Alexis Markowski (40) while guarded by Gonzaga's Kylee Griffen (left) in the second quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (left) and Whitney Brown watch anxiously as the time winds down on their game against Gonzaga during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) and Nebraska's Annika Stewart battle for a loose ball in the third quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament ib Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's McKayla Williams (left) and Melody Kempton (center) vie for possession of a rebound against Nebraska's Annika Stewart in the second quarter at the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Cierra Walker guards Nebraska's MiCole Cayton in the fourth quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on March 18, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams answers questions after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (left) and Sam Haiby answer questions from the media after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!