Husker women's notes: Huskers not happy with work on boards; Haiby has decision to make

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebounding wasn’t the only reason the Nebraska women’s basketball team lost Friday.

But if the Huskers were going to have a chance to win, they needed to be better in that area.

With a strong second half, Gonzaga beat the Huskers 68-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum Center.

Gonzaga led in rebounds 40-33, and it wasn’t just a few players doing the work. With the Bulldogs, every player is a rebounder. Eight players had at least three rebounds, led by forward Melody Kempton with eight.

There were a few times when the secondary rebounders — the ones a few feet away from the basket — ended with the rebound.

Here’s what really hurt: Gonzaga scored 14 second-chance points and Nebraska only got three points that way.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams was disappointed with Nebraska’s rebounding.

“We felt like that was going to be the game within the game,” Williams said.

Gonzga had been better than its opponents rebounding by an average of 10 per game, so Nebraska expected a challenge.

“But for our team to get outrebounded by seven boards, and to give up 14 second-chance points to only three for ourselves, I thought that was a really big difference in the game,” Williams said. “We want to always dominate the paint and the paint points were 32-18 in favor of the Gonzaga. A lot of those things are dependent on rebounding, and probably pretty tale tale for why we didn’t come out on the other side.”

Husker forward Alexis Markowski said the Huskers were determined to outrebound Gonzaga.

“We knew if we did that we would probably come out on top,” Markowski said. “We didn’t, and I hope we all learn from this and remember this feeling because we don’t want to feel like this again.”

Haiby will have decision: A college basketball roster always features some unexpected changes, but more than 60% of the Huskers who played this season should be back.

Nebraska guard Sam Haiby has been listed as a senior and went through a senior day ceremony, but there is a chance she’ll be back next season.

Haiby said Friday she still wasn’t sure if she’ll come back.

“I have some things to think about,” Haiby said. “I need to rest up, and heal up, too. So I’ll see.”

Huskers not strong enough at the hoop: Nebraska made just 8 of 25 layup attempts in the game.

“I thought for a while we were just rushing shots, and expecting to get fouled,” Williams said. “Not just taking our time and slowing down and finishing shots that we normally finish.”

Moving on: Last season Gonzaga got upset in the first round, with the fifth-seeded Bulldogs losing against No. 12 seed Belmont.

Now the Bulldogs are moving on as the No. 9 seed, and will play Louisville on Sunday.

“It's amazing to see that we were able to succeed tonight,” said Gonzaga point guard Kayleigh Truong. “A lot of emotions, especially obviously coming from a tough loss last year. We're hungry coming into this year.”

Traveling in style: The Nebraska pep band attended the game, and the group even got to travel on the team’s charter airplane earlier in the week.

The group of Nebraska officials at the game included Chancellor Ronnie Green, athletic director Trev Alberts and Tim Clare from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

