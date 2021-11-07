Husker women's hoops: Meet the players suiting up for Big Red in 2021-22

The top-100 recruit could help the Huskers early in her career with her defense.

21, Annika Stewart

6-3, fr., Minneapolis

She played in all 26 games as a freshman last season, when she shot 44% on three-pointers with 29 made.

24, Nailah Dillard

5-9, so., Sacramento, Calif.

She suffered a knee injury in the offseason, and likely won’t play this season.

32, Kendall Coley

6-2, fr., Minneapolis

She was able to get a jump-start on college basketball by graduating from high school early and playing in 12 games for Nebraska last season due to the COVID-19 eligibility freeze. She was the No. 49 recruit in the class by ESPN.

33, Tatiana Popa

6-5, fr., Parkersburg, W.Va.

Her high school didn’t have a season last year due to the pandemic, so she’s behind Nebraska’s other three first-year players.

34, Isabelle Bourne