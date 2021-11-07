Husker women's hoops: Meet the players suiting up for Big Red in 2021-22

Husker women's writer Brent C. Wagner takes a look at each player on the roster:
0, Ashley Scoggin
5-7, so., Dallas, Ore.
The juco transfer got a roster spot with the Huskers after sending an email to the NU coaches in 2020. Then she became a starter and led the Huskers in three-pointers with 43.
1, Jaz Shelley
5-9, so., Moe, Australia
The first-year transfer from Oregon is best known for a game with the Ducks when she made 10-of-14 three-pointers.
2, Trinity Brady
5-11, So., Indianapolis
Injuries have limited her to 19 games played over two seasons, and she'll be out injured to start this season.
3, Allison Weidner
5-10, fr., Humphrey
She led her small-town school (Humphrey St. Francis) to a state championship as a senior, when she led the state in scoring (25.0 per game).
4, Sam Haiby
5-9, jr., Moorhead, Minn.
She’s Nebraska’s only player who has earned all-Big Ten honors (second-team last season). She had 20-point games 10 times last season, including 33 in a win against Illinois.
5, MiCole Cayton
5-9, sr., Stockton, Calif.
She came back from a string of knee injuries to play in 14 games last season for the Huskers.
10, Whitney Brown
5-8, fr., Grand Island
The walk-on played in all 26 games last season, including one start. She shot 37% on three-pointers, including 20 makes.
11, Ruby Porter
5-10, fr., Adelaide, Australia
The second-year Husker started 11 games last season. She’s been one of Nebraska’s best players on both offense and defense during the preseason.
14, Bella Cravens
6-3, jr., Laie, Hawaii
She could be Nebraska’s best rebounder since Emily Cady in 2015.
15, Kendall Moriarty
6-1, fr., Wheaton, Ill.
The top-100 recruit could help the Huskers early in her career with her defense.
21, Annika Stewart
6-3, fr., Minneapolis
She played in all 26 games as a freshman last season, when she shot 44% on three-pointers with 29 made.
24, Nailah Dillard
5-9, so., Sacramento, Calif.
She suffered a knee injury in the offseason, and likely won’t play this season.
32, Kendall Coley
6-2, fr., Minneapolis
She was able to get a jump-start on college basketball by graduating from high school early and playing in 12 games for Nebraska last season due to the COVID-19 eligibility freeze. She was the No. 49 recruit in the class by ESPN.
33, Tatiana Popa
6-5, fr., Parkersburg, W.Va.
Her high school didn’t have a season last year due to the pandemic, so she’s behind Nebraska’s other three first-year players.
34, Isabelle Bourne
6-2, so., Canberra, Australia
Maybe Nebraska’s most talented and versatile players as a scorer both inside and outside the paint. Several times last season she improved on her career high for points. Her best game was 22 points.
40, Alexis Markowski
6-3, fr., Lincoln
She led Lincoln Pius X to state championships her final two seasons. At Nebraska she’s impressed the coaches with how hard she’ll work to get the ball and with rebounding.