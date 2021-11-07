 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker women's hoops: Meet the players suiting up for Big Red in 2021-22
0 Comments
topical

Husker women's hoops: Meet the players suiting up for Big Red in 2021-22

  • 0
Midland vs. Nebraska, 11.1

Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin leads the team onto the court before the exhibition game against Midland on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Husker women's writer Brent C. Wagner takes a look at each player on the roster:

0, Ashley Scoggin

5-7, so., Dallas, Ore.

The juco transfer got a roster spot with the Huskers after sending an email to the NU coaches in 2020. Then she became a starter and led the Huskers in three-pointers with 43.

1, Jaz Shelley

5-9, so., Moe, Australia

The first-year transfer from Oregon is best known for a game with the Ducks when she made 10-of-14 three-pointers.

2, Trinity Brady

5-11, So., Indianapolis

Injuries have limited her to 19 games played over two seasons, and she'll be out injured to start this season.

3, Allison Weidner

5-10, fr., Humphrey

She led her small-town school (Humphrey St. Francis) to a state championship as a senior, when she led the state in scoring (25.0 per game).

Nebraska vs. Maryland, 3.11

Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) brings the ball up court in front of Maryland guard Ashley Owusu (15) in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game March 11 in Indianapolis.

4, Sam Haiby

5-9, jr., Moorhead, Minn.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

She’s Nebraska’s only player who has earned all-Big Ten honors (second-team last season). She had 20-point games 10 times last season, including 33 in a win against Illinois.

5, MiCole Cayton

5-9, sr., Stockton, Calif.

She came back from a string of knee injuries to play in 14 games last season for the Huskers.

10, Whitney Brown

5-8, fr., Grand Island

The walk-on played in all 26 games last season, including one start. She shot 37% on three-pointers, including 20 makes.

11, Ruby Porter

5-10, fr., Adelaide, Australia

The second-year Husker started 11 games last season. She’s been one of Nebraska’s best players on both offense and defense during the preseason.

Midland vs. Nebraska, 11.1

Nebraska's Bella Cravens (14) watches Midland's Frankie Klausen (20) bring the ball up the court after a Husker basket in the fourth quarter on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

14, Bella Cravens

6-3, jr., Laie, Hawaii

She could be Nebraska’s best rebounder since Emily Cady in 2015.

15, Kendall Moriarty

6-1, fr., Wheaton, Ill.

The top-100 recruit could help the Huskers early in her career with her defense.

21, Annika Stewart

6-3, fr., Minneapolis

She played in all 26 games as a freshman last season, when she shot 44% on three-pointers with 29 made.

24, Nailah Dillard

5-9, so., Sacramento, Calif.

She suffered a knee injury in the offseason, and likely won’t play this season.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 1.28

Nebraska’s Kendall Coley (32) looks for an open teammate in the second half against Wisconsin on Jan. 28 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

32, Kendall Coley

6-2, fr., Minneapolis

She was able to get a jump-start on college basketball by graduating from high school early and playing in 12 games for Nebraska last season due to the COVID-19 eligibility freeze. She was the No. 49 recruit in the class by ESPN.

33, Tatiana Popa

6-5, fr., Parkersburg, W.Va.

Her high school didn’t have a season last year due to the pandemic, so she’s behind Nebraska’s other three first-year players.

34, Isabelle Bourne

6-2, so., Canberra, Australia

Maybe Nebraska’s most talented and versatile players as a scorer both inside and outside the paint. Several times last season she improved on her career high for points. Her best game was 22 points.

40, Alexis Markowski

6-3, fr., Lincoln

She led Lincoln Pius X to state championships her final two seasons. At Nebraska she’s impressed the coaches with how hard she’ll work to get the ball and with rebounding.

Meet some Husker hoops fanatics

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News