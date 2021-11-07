Husker women's hoops: Here are three reasons to fill PBA in 2021-22

The Nebraska women begin the regular season Tuesday at home against Maine. Husker women's hoops writer Brent C. Wagner offers some intriguing storylines.

NCAA Tournament chase

The games always mean a little more when the result could be the difference in making the NCAA Tournament, and there could be some of those games played at PBA over the next four months. The Nebraska women had a 13-13 record last season, including a ninth-place finish in the Big Ten.

We’ll see if Nebraska can have another special season, like 2018, and make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since that year. That was Amy Williams’ second season as head coach, when the Huskers made a huge turnaround from seven wins to 21. It’s not reckless to say the Huskers could contend to make the tournament. Nebraska has most of the team back, while adding a transfer (Jaz Shelley) who can really shoot it.

Of course, many of the Big Ten teams got most of their roster back also. Nebraska had some big wins last season, including twice beating a team ranked No. 15 at the time (Northwestern and Ohio State). Nebraska went 4-4 against ranked teams last season. The key now is to avoid the inconsistent play that held the Huskers down in the Big Ten standings last year.