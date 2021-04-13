 Skip to main content
Husker women's hoops dip into transfer pool to add Jaz Shelley, a transfer from Oregon
Husker women's hoops dip into transfer pool to add Jaz Shelley, a transfer from Oregon

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will have another player from Australia on its roster for next season.

Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley announced her commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday evening via social media.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Moe, Australia, played in 22 of 24 games this season for the Ducks’ NCAA Tournament team, including 11 starts. She averaged 4.0 points per game and had 42 assists.

She’ll join Australian players Isabelle Bourne and Ruby Porter with the Huskers.

As a freshman Shelley set a program-record with 10 three-pointers during a win against UC-Riverside. For her college career she’s shot 38% on threes (61-158).

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014
