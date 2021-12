The Nebraska women's basketball team is 12-0 and Big Ten Network wants to showcase the undefeated Huskers.

NU's game at Michigan State scheduled for Thursday has been picked up by BTN. The start time will move from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the live broadcast window.

It will mark the Husker women's third appearance on BTN this season. The fourth BTN appearance will come Jan. 4 when NU hosts nationally ranked Michigan at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

