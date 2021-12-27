Husker women's game at Michigan State picked up by BTN; Williams gets weekly coach award

Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams cheers during the first half of a basketball game against Wyoming on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Nebraska women's basketball team is 12-0 and Big Ten Network wants to showcase the undefeated Huskers.
NU's game at Michigan State scheduled for Thursday has been picked up by BTN. The start time will move from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the live broadcast window.
It will mark the Husker women's third appearance on BTN this season. The fourth BTN appearance will come Jan. 4 when NU hosts nationally ranked Michigan at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
ESPN has chosen Nebraska’s Amy Williams as the college women’s basketball coach of the week. In her sixth season at her alma mater, Williams led Nebraska to a 72-61 win against Wyoming last week that improved the Huskers to 12-0 on the season.
Photos: The Husker women push their record to 12-0 in a Wednesday matinee at PBA
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams cheers during the first half of a basketball game against Wyoming on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Bella Cravens (left) makes a shot next to Wyoming's Alba Sanchez Ramos during first-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) fights to make a shot next to Wyoming's Grace Ellis during first-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (left) and Wyoming's Allyson Fertig compete for a rebound during first-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (right) tries to shoot around Wyoming's Ola Ustowska during second-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wyoming's Quinn Weidemann (left) passes the ball in front of Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin during first-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (right) attempts a shot next to Wyoming's Tommi Olson during second-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wyoming's Quinn Weidemann controls the ball during first-half action against Nebraska, Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (from left), Whitney Brown, MiCole Cayton and Ruby Porter share a laugh during second-half action against Wyoming on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wyoming's Allyson Fertig (left) and Nebraska's Nailah Dillard compete for a rebound during second-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's MiCole Cayton (left) and Jaz Shelley celebrate after the end of the first quarter against Wyoming, Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams talks with game officials during the second half of a basketball game against Wyoming on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Annika Stewart scores against Wyoming during second-half action, Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Annika Stewart high-fives her teammates as she walks back to the bench during the second-half action against Wyoming at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (right) is defended by Wyoming's Alba Sanchez Ramos during second-half action Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
