Husker women's game at Michigan State picked up by BTN; Williams gets weekly coach award
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22

Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams cheers during the first half of a basketball game against Wyoming on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Nebraska women's basketball team is 12-0 and Big Ten Network wants to showcase the undefeated Huskers.

NU's game at Michigan State scheduled for Thursday has been picked up by BTN. The start time will move from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the live broadcast window.

It will mark the Husker women's third appearance on BTN this season. The fourth BTN appearance will come Jan. 4 when NU hosts nationally ranked Michigan at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Briefly

ESPN has chosen Nebraska’s Amy Williams as the college women’s basketball coach of the week. In her sixth season at her alma mater, Williams led Nebraska to a 72-61 win against Wyoming last week that improved the Huskers to 12-0 on the season.

