Husker women's basketball notes: NU enjoying 2-0 start to season, but rebounding a focus before schedule heats up

The Huskers have been together for a few months now with practices, two scrimmages and two games.

So far Williams feels good, but not great, about the Huskers' chance to be a better rebounding team.

“This team has really made it a huge part of their vision and the purpose of our team is to make that a big focus,” Williams said. “I don’t think we’ve arrived by any stretch of the imagination. … We’re seeing some improvement and I think we want to continue to emphasize, grow and be disciplined in that area.”

What Williams likes is she gets the feeling the players know rebounding is important.

“They have a strong want-to, and that’s where everything starts,” Williams said. “If they’re serious about wanting to be competitive in the Big Ten Conference, they know that the top rebounding team is usually sitting right at the top of the Big Ten Conference. They have a strong want-to, and now it’s about developing that discipline.”

Last season, Nebraska ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding margin. Big Ten champion Maryland ranked second.

So far, Nebraska has four players averaging more than six rebounds per game — Alexis Markowski, Bella Cravens, Jaz Shelley and Allison Weidner.