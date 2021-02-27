Michigan State pulls out of women's hoops game vs. Nebraska shortly before tipoff

During one of the most unique seasons in 47 years of Nebraska women’s basketball, when the season was played during a pandemic, you can add another oddity to the list after Saturday.
A Senior Day game without a game being played.
Nebraska’s final scheduled home game of the season against Michigan State was called off just before the scheduled 1 p.m. tipoff due to COVID-19 concerns. The Nebraska players were told the news just 50 minutes before the game, when some players were already on the court for early shooting. The official announcement from Nebraska went out just 15 minutes before the game.
But since the season began coach Amy Williams has talked to the players about handling the curveball this season. So Nebraska still held its Senior Day ceremony on the court at about the same time the game would have begun. Nebraska honored Kate Cain, Taylor Kissinger and three students who work with the team during a presentation that lasted about 20 minutes.
The decision to call off the game appears to have been made by the MSU program. Both teams went through normal COVID-19 testing at the arena on Saturday morning, and it’s believed that the testing didn’t produce any positive results.
But there were concerns because earlier in the day Nebraska’s most recent opponent, Minnesota, postponed its game against Michigan scheduled for Sunday due to COVID-related issues within its program.
MSU has recently put its volleyball program and its gymnastics programs on pause due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in each program.
The Michigan State team never arrived back at the arena to get ready for the game.
It’s unclear if the game will be rescheduled before the Big Ten Tournament begins in nine days. Both teams have an open spot during the middle of this week. Nebraska’s final regular season game is next Saturday at Iowa, while Michigan State also plays that day.
This is the first scheduled game Nebraska has had called off this year. But Nebraska did start its season one week later than allowed because it was dealing with some COVID-19 cases.
Nebraska and Michigan State are tied in the Big Ten standings (by winning percentage).
Once the disappointment of not getting to play wore off, the Nebraska players and some of the support staff headed back on the court and played a game of knockout, which is shooting contest.
About 40 family and friends of the players were at the arena, including Cain's family from New York and Kissinger's family from Minden.
Kissinger played three seasons for the Huskers, but ended her playing career last summer due to injuries and worked as a student assistant this season. She wore her uniform for the first time this season on Saturday.
Cain and Kissinger helped the Huskers make the NCAA Tournament as sophomores.
A video highlighting Cain and Kissinger’s career played on the big screen. The families had to stay in the second level of seating at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but were also shown on the big screen.
As a sophomore Kissinger was one of the best three-point shooters in the nation. She made six threes in what ended up being her final college game.
Williams made a few remarks to the crowd, saying that it had been “an incredible emotional day.” She also told a few stories about each player.
Kissinger was the first big recruit for Williams after she was hired at Nebraska in 2016.
“We got on the phone very, very early in that (recruiting) process with Taylor Kissinger and her parents about whatever we could do to make her a part of this program,” Williams said. “And one of the happiest days, and celebrated days in our coaching career, was the day you said you were going to come be a Husker.”
Cain was a late addition for the Huskers after originally planning to attend Delaware. She was a long way from home and it wasn’t easy when she first arrived in Lincoln. Now the 6-foot-5 center is one of the best defensive players in program history.
“At that time I wasn’t 100% sure if you were going to make it through your first month this far away from home,” Williams said. “And we’ve certainly been through some ups and downs and highs and lows, but out of every player I’ve ever coached I can honestly say I’ve never seen more growth and resilience and ability to overcome. And because of that we heard all of the accolades, one of only 10 players (in program history) to score 1,000 points and have more than 750 rebounds.”
