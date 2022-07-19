Husker women to host old foe, NCAA tourney team in nonconference finale

The Nebraska women's basketball team will face an old foe in its regular-season nonconference finale.

The Huskers will host Kansas on Dec. 21 in a matchup of two NCAA Tournament teams. It will mark the Jayhawks' second trip to Lincoln since Nebraska left the Big 12 Conference following the 2010-11 season.

The Huskers defeated Kansas 58-52 in 2018.

Kansas is coming off a 21-10 season that included an 11-7 Big 12 mark and culminated with a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks knocked off Georgia Tech in the opening round at Stanford, before falling to the Cardinal in the second round.