Behind a fast defensive start, Whitish, Huskers cruise past Sacred Heart in Las Vegas

The Nebraska women started the game with an 8-0 run, including back-to-back three-pointers by Hannah Whitish, and the Huskers cruised to a 72-49 win Saturday over Sacred Heart at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.

The Huskers led 19-7 after the first quarter and 36-18 at halftime. Nebraska limited Sacred Heart to just four made field goals in the first half, including 1-for-12 on three-pointers. The Pioneers had hit a season-high 10 threes in their previous game, a 66-60 win over Detroit Mercy on Friday.

"We did a good job of taking away the three-point shot and the baseline drive where they create a lot of those shots, so I was pleased with that early," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said in a postgame radio interview. "We didn't sustain it 40 full minutes but I thought early in the ballgame we were really focused on that."

The Huskers' defense allowed them to overcome a drought of their own. Nebraska finished the first half 1-for-9 from the field, going scoreless the final 3 minutes, 15 seconds.

After Sacred Heart's Adrianne Hagood started the second half with a layup to cut the Husker lead to 16 points, Nebraska steadily pulled away, opening up a 59-34 lead on Taylor Kissinger's three-pointer with just under 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

