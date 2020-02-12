Husker women searching for consistency to end losing streak

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has shown it’s capable of making a comeback.
Twice in the past three home games the Huskers have rallied from a deficit of at least 20 points to tie the game or take the lead in the fourth quarter, but have lost both of those games, against Indiana and Purdue.
So Nebraska’s slide in the second part of the season continues, with the Huskers losing four straight games and seven of their last nine overall to drop out of the most recent list of contenders to make the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskers (15-9, 5-8 Big Ten) are tied for ninth in the league standings.
Against No. 18 Indiana on Sunday, Nebraska outscored the Hoosiers 30-16 in the second half. But Nebraska had a horrible start to the game when Indiana scored the game’s first 12 points and led 26-6 after the first quarter.
“I think it’s obvious that we can compete with anybody in the Big Ten Conference if we can string together four solid quarters of our best basketball,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “So far we haven’t really been consistently doing that, and that’s where we need to get. Right now we’re not there. If we can get there, we feel really confident that we can step up and knock anybody off.”
Nebraska needs to continue to work hard to experience the consistency Williams is striving for.
“I think it’s just continuing to train with consistency and keeping your intensity and focus and locked in through all training sessions and every opportunity that we have to lace it up,” Williams said.
Nebraska will have a chance to end its losing streak when it plays last-place Penn State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be televised on NET.
Penn State (7-17, 1-12) has lost nine consecutive games. The Nittany Lions' only league win came against Michigan State last month.
For Nebraska’s four seniors — Hannah Whitish, Nicea Eliely, Grace Mitchell and Kristian Hudson — they’re down to their final two regular-season home games.
“I think our seniors just desperately want to go out on a good note and really want to play hard for their teammates, and I think their teammates want them to go out on a good note,” Williams said. “I think it’s natural to be feeling that sense of urgency, and I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.