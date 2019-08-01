The Nebraska women's basketball team picked up a commitment from a 6-foot-3 forward Wednesday night.
Annika Stewart, who is set to begin her senior year at Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minnesota, announced her decision to join Amy Williams' program via Twitter.
Thank you to everyone who has been apart of my journey! So excited to be a Husker!!! #GBR #Committed 🏀🌽 pic.twitter.com/U9oCAWQuiw— Annika Stewart (@annistewart21) August 1, 2019
Stewart has played at Wayzata for two seasons after her family moved from Minot, North Dakota.
The Huskers will be getting a versatile forward who not only has a strong post game, but can also shoot three-pointers. Stewart averaged 10 points per game as a sophomore, and 12.2 points as a junior. She scored 15 or more points eight times last season.
NU coach Amy Williams, who is entering her third season with the Huskers, has made a recruiting impact in Minnesota. Sam Haiby, who had a strong freshman season, is from Moorhead, Minnesota, and sophomore Kayla Mershon is from Chanhassen, Minnesota.