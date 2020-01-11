Husker women's coach Amy Williams says Big Ten season could be 'crazy'

Maryland was picked to win again in a vote of league coaches. But the Terrapins sit at 2-2 in the standings after road losses against Northwestern and Iowa. Maryland was ranked and its opponent unranked in both losses.

On Thursday, two ranked Big Ten teams lost against unranked teams, with Iowa beating No. 17 Maryland and Ohio State beating No. 24 Michigan.

What does Nebraska coach Amy Williams think the Big Ten will be like this season now that we’re a few weeks in?

“Ah, crazy. Crazy,” Williams said. “Just incredibly competitive, and every single night out I just think every team has proven that in their nonconference schedules, and now here in the early part of the conference. To be this early and only have one team that’s still unbeaten in the league is just crazy. I think it’s going to continue to be that way, and it’s going to be very, very competitive throughout, top to bottom.”

Only three Big Ten teams are ranked — No. 12 Indiana, No. 17 Maryland and No. 24 Michigan. But the Big Ten is viewed as being a strong league. In ESPN's projections for the teams that will make the NCAA Tournament, there are 10 Big Ten teams listed, including Nebraska.