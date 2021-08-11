Husker women reveal eight-game home nonconference slate

The Nebraska women's basketball team plans to welcome fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena with an eight-game regular-season home nonconference schedule in the fall of 2021.

Nebraska's home nonconference schedule, which features games against Creighton, Drake, Indiana State, Maine and Wyoming, along with key contests against Alabama A&M, North Carolina Central and Prairie View A&M, is part of an 11-game nonconference schedule that includes a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest and a pair of Thanksgiving tournament games in San Diego.

Nebraska's schedule will feature five teams that advanced to postseason play a year ago, including Drexel (NCAA), Wake Forest (NCAA), Wyoming (NCAA), Drake (WNIT) and Fresno State (WNIT).

Husker fans will get their first chance to see Nebraska in action during an exhibition game against Midland on Nov. 1. The Warriors are coached by former Husker women's basketball staffer Shawn Gilbert.

Nebraska's opponent on Dec. 22, Wyoming, has former Omaha Westside standout Quinn Weidemann on the roster.

The Nebraska women's basketball season ticket renewal process is underway through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

Nebraska's 2021-22 nonconference schedule