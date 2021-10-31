Husker women play Midland on Monday in women's basketball exhibition

Nebraska head women's basketball coach Amy Williams speaks at the NU athletics press conference on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play its only exhibition game Monday, with the Huskers taking on Midland at 7:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska previously had a closed scrimmage against Omaha.
Nebraska returns 11 players from its 2020-21 team that finished with a 13-13 record. Kate Cain was the only starter who moved on after last season, and is playing professional basketball in Sweden.
Midland is coached by Shawn Gilbert, who was on Nebraska’s staff as video coordinator from 2008-12. Midland already has a 2-0 record this season, with wins against Haskell Indian Nations and Presentation College.
Midland has 16 players from Nebraska in its program. They include three players from Fremont High School, including Sam and Emma Shepard, the younger sisters of former Nebraska 1,000-point scorer and current WNBA player Jessica Shepard.
Lexi Kraft, a junior guard out of Millard North, started all 26 games for the Warriors last season and averaged 5.8 points per game.
Nebraska will open the regular season on Nov. 9 against Maine.
Photos: Husker men show off offense in exhibition win against Buffs
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (11) looks for a pass in the first half against Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (11) drives the ball past Colorado's Jabari Walker (12) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Oleg Kojenets runs onto the court before a game against Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) celebrates a three pointer with his team from the bench in the second half of a game against Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) drives the ball past Colorado's Elijah Parquet (24) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) goes for a layup as he is defended by Colorado's Lawson Lovering (34) in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) steals the ball from Colorado's Jabari Walker (12) in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Colorado and Nebraska fight for a loose ball as a foul is called against Nebraska in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) drives the ball past Colorado's Tristan da Silva in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) keeps the ball alive after a turnover from Colorado in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg stands on the sidelines as Nebraska plays Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska plays Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) and Derrick Walker (13) both go for a Colorado rebound in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) shoots a three pointer over Colorado's Jabari Walker (12) in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) dribbles around Colorado's Lawson Lovering (34) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach (32) gets a hand on a loose ball in the first half against Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) dribbles the ball in front of Colorado's Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) in the first half of their game on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Derrick Walker is fouled while attempting to dunk the ball over Colorado's Elijah Parquet (back) and Jabari Walker (12) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) hits the floor while trying to grab a loose ball in the second half of a game against Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Husker recruit Ramel Lloyd sits court side during warm-ups before Nebraska plays Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
The Nebraska bench celebrates a three pointer in the second half of their game against Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) makes an over-the-head pass while being defended by Colorado's Evan Battey (21) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Keon Edwards (right) hits a three-point shot against Colorado in the first half while on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives the ball to the basket past Colorado's Elijah Parquet (24) in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1), Keisei Tominaga (30), and Derrick Walker (13) celebrate a three-pointer against Colorado by Tominaga in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
