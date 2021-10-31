Husker women play Midland on Monday in women's basketball exhibition

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play its only exhibition game Monday, with the Huskers taking on Midland at 7:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska previously had a closed scrimmage against Omaha.

Nebraska returns 11 players from its 2020-21 team that finished with a 13-13 record. Kate Cain was the only starter who moved on after last season, and is playing professional basketball in Sweden.

Midland is coached by Shawn Gilbert, who was on Nebraska’s staff as video coordinator from 2008-12. Midland already has a 2-0 record this season, with wins against Haskell Indian Nations and Presentation College.

Midland has 16 players from Nebraska in its program. They include three players from Fremont High School, including Sam and Emma Shepard, the younger sisters of former Nebraska 1,000-point scorer and current WNBA player Jessica Shepard.

Lexi Kraft, a junior guard out of Millard North, started all 26 games for the Warriors last season and averaged 5.8 points per game.

Nebraska will open the regular season on Nov. 9 against Maine.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.